Spider on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Spotted During State Funeral: 'It's a Good Omen'

Sharp observers spotted an unexpected guest atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

During the solemn event, the late monarch's coffin was topped with a colorful wreath, which included flowers chosen by King Charles III. The new King, 73, also included a handwritten note to his mother, which was nestled within the flowers.

The white card on royal letterhead read: "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R." Social media users couldn't help but notice a spider on the coffin and spotted the critter crawling across the King's note.

Some of the users shared images of the spider and said they believed it to be a good omen.

Christopher Furlong/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The most famous spider in the world right now," one user tweeted alongside a short video of the moment. "A spider hitching a ride on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II I think it hid behind the flowers," another person said.

One tweet read, "Spider crawling around the Queen's coffin during this whole procession is the real MVP."

"On Queens coffin, a spider> Spider meaning and symbolism include artistry, manifestation, patience, feminine power, ancient wisdom, illusion, balance, and interconnection," another Twitter user wrote.

BBC America

"I don't know why so many people are creeped out by the little spider on the Queen's flowers. It's a good omen. I was delighted!" another person added.

"The Queen and the spider. That's a book title right there," one person said.

Another wrote, "Did anyone else see the spider crawling across the card on the flowers? The Queen would have been happy she loves Nature."

The state funeral for the Queen commenced at 11 a.m. local time in London's Westminster Abbey. The history-making monarch's lying-in-state came to a close earlier in the morning, with the last members of the public ushered out of Westminster Hall around 6:30 a.m.

More than 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, watched as the coffin was carried up the same aisle the late monarch walked to marry Prince Philip nearly 76 years before.

The funeral service was led by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, with readings from Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Prayers were recited by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.