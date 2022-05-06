A History of the Royals Hanging Out with the Spice Girls: Photos
Wannabe charmed? Check out these pics of the British Royal Family hanging with the Spice Girls through the years
Say you'll be there! In London on May 4, 2022, Prince William honored Melanie Brown — a.k.a. Scary Spice — with an MBE, and even asked her if the Spice Girls were planning a reunion.
It's not the first time the royal family has tried to spice up our lives again: the former girl group and the monarchy go way back, intertwined in recent pop culture history.
Here, a look at the many times Baby, Scary, Sporty, Posh and Ginger crossed paths with Wills, Harry and their family.
In 1997, the new-on-the-scene singers — Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Brown (Scary) and Victoria Adams (Posh) — were on hand to celebrate the 21st anniversary of The Prince's Trust charity at the Manchester Opera House, and posed with Prince Charles after their performance.
All you need is positivity: Halliwell sported quite the excited expression in May of 1997 while saying hello to Prince Charles and standing next to Jennifer Aniston.
The women traveled to South Africa for a meeting with Prince Charles and South Africa's president, Nelson Mandela, in November of 1997.
A young Prince Harry could hardly stop grinning while joining the band (and his father) in South Africa on Nov. 1, 1997.
They just walked in and made Harry smile.
The 13-year-old prince found himself right between Baby and Posh, holding hands with the latter.
The singers have even met the queen, greeting her at the Royal Command Performance at Victoria Palace Theatre in London on Dec. 1, 1997.
Princes Harry, William and Charles got all dressed up in late 1997 for the premiere of Spiceworld: The Movie at London's Leicester Square. At the event, Halliwell famously broke protocol and "patted" Prince Charles' bum, she later revealed to The Times. "We're all human," she said. "There was a lot of nervous energy — young women, happy antics." (Who do you think you are, Geri?!)
At The Prince's Trust Comedy Gala in October of 1998 — which unofficially marked Prince Charles' 50th birthday — Halliwell hung with Charles backstage.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have rubbed elbows with the girl group, too: here, the tweens joined mom Sarah Ferguson backstage at a London concert in December of 1999.
In 2000, Posh Spice was joined by a very special guest for her meeting with Prince Charles at The Prince's Trust Capital FM Party in the Park: her new husband, soccer star David Beckham.
Bunton shook hands with Charles in the summer of 2001 at yet another concert for The Prince's Trust in London.
At Buckingham Palace in 2006, Bunton and Halliwell shared a laugh with Prince Charles at a garden party celebrating The Prince's Trust.
David and Victoria Beckham were among the A-list guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April of 2011.
Six years later, Prince William presented Beckham with her OBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in the spring of 2017.
The Beckhams were back on the guest list in May of 2018 as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has mingled with members of the pop group, too, most recently with Halliwell in October of 2019 at a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth essay competition winners at Buckingham Palace.
So, is the friendship between the Spice Girls and the royals just a phase? Or will it be around forever? Our guess: It's not the end.