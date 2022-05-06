Say you'll be there! In London on May 4, 2022, Prince William honored Melanie Brown — a.k.a. Scary Spice — with an MBE, and even asked her if the Spice Girls were planning a reunion.

It's not the first time the royal family has tried to spice up our lives again: the former girl group and the monarchy go way back, intertwined in recent pop culture history.

Here, a look at the many times Baby, Scary, Sporty, Posh and Ginger crossed paths with Wills, Harry and their family.