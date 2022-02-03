Spencer Left Out of Nominations from BAFTA — the Film Academy Headed by Prince William

Princess Diana biopic Spencer was shut out of the 2022 BAFTA nominations on Thursday.

Kristen Stewart earned praise from critics for her portrayal of Diana in the film, which is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991 when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas and decided to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles. However, the movie was snubbed completely when the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 awards show on Thursday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince William has been president of the organization since 2010 and is a regular at the awards ceremony. The first president was William's grandfather, Prince Philip. In April, William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following Philip's death at age 99.

Just last week, Prince William paid a visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA to hear about how the next generation is developing careers in the creative arts. He toured the newly refurbished building on Thursday to learn how they will help to significantly increase the support BAFTA provides to young people building careers in the industries.

During an interview on Variety's Award Circuit Podcast, Stewart jokingly said she doesn't "give a s—" when asked if the likelihood of getting an Oscar nod was meaningful to her.

"The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen," the actress, 31, explained. "And it definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence, like what we're looking at, what we care about."

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation," she added. "We don't make movies to not connect with each other."

Princess Diana Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry | Credit: Getty

Although no member of the royal family has commented on Spencer, Prince William previously revealed that he did not watch the portrayal of his family on The Crown.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix drama, met the Duke of Cambridge at a Buckingham Palace reception and popped the tricky question in a chat she jokingly admitted "didn't go very well."

"He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing,' " Colman revealed on The Graham Norton Show.