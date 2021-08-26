Spencer premieres at the Venice Film Festival and is set to hit theaters on November 5

Princess Diana in Crisis: Breaking Down the Most Telling Shots from the New Spencer Trailer

Neon and Topic Studios released the first official teaser trailer for Spencer on Thursday, providing the first look at Kristen Stewart's highly anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana.

The one-minute trailer opens on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate from above as a children's choir rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" plays. The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

Cars arrive and preparations are underway, from the kitchen where chefs are carefully making the family's holiday meal to the wardrobe where outfits are being laid out. Shots show Princess Diana's meticulously planned ensembles, with tags that read "P.O.W.," standing for Princess of Wales, and the corresponding event such as "Christmas Day lunch."

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

The audience's first glimpse of Stewart as Diana comes after a knock on a door.

"Ma'am," a voice says as Princess Diana lets out a sigh. "They're waiting for you."

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

The following shots come in rapid succession. Despite her strapless ballgown adorned with pearl jewelry, Stewart's Diana looks anything but festive as she hurries down a hallway followed closely by two staff members.

The trailer then cuts to a scene inside church. The royal family traditionally attends Christmas Day mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene church, where they are greeted by members of the public and paparazzi alike.

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

Fans see a stoic closeup of actor Jack Farthing as Prince Charles cut quickly with a shot of Princess Diana looking over her shoulder before her eyes cast downward.

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

Then, the royal family gathers for a portrait in front of the Christmas tree, with Stewart's Princess Diana standing to the far left with her arms around actors portraying Diana's sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Sitting in the front row of the portrait appear to be Queen Elizabeth in the center, flanked by sister Princess Margaret and mother. Actors portraying Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and other royals also gather around.

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

The teaser then cuts to Princess Diana sporting a hat featuring a netted face covering with a red jacket. She turns her head shyly as paparazzi holler and their cameras flash.

Princess Diana is then seen in a yellow ensemble with a coordinating hat walking on the estate's grounds, surrounded by gray clouds.

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

Shots of Princess Diana dancing in the palace and ice skating are quickly intercut with her lying in bed, shutting a door and standing in a dark room wearing a ballgown under a jacket. Finally, a scene of her running in the yellow outfit cuts to black.

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

In the final seconds, fans hear Stewart speak her first words as Princess Diana.

Prompted by a confidante played by Oscar-nominated actress Sally Hawkins ominously telling the princess, "They know everything," Stewart's Diana replies, "They don't."

Kristen Stewart - Spencer Spencer | Credit: NEON

According to Stewart, 31, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."