Pippa Middleton's Reality Star Brother-in-Law Welcomes Second Child with Sweetest Instagram Post

Pippa Middleton is an aunt — again!

Spencer Matthews — the younger brother of Pippa's husband, James Matthews — and his wife, model Vogue Williams, welcomed a daughter on Wednesday. This is the couple's second child, joining son Theodore, born in 2018 just weeks before Pippa and James welcomed son Arthur.

"Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!!" Spencer, 31, posted on Instagram to announce the happy news. "So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter."

Vogue, 34, also marked the occasion with an Instagram post, sharing a selfie from the hospital and writing: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Spencer also paid tribute to his wife, praising her strength throughout the pregnancy as well as standing by him during his struggles with alcohol.

"I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable," he said. "Feel lucky every day to be married to you."

Before his older brother married Kate Middleton's younger sister, Spencer found fame on the U.K. reality show Made in Chelsea — although he's changed from the person he was during those days.

"I guess just as you get on, especially when you meet the right woman and you have kids — or the right partner, I should say — and have kids, I certainly felt that my priorities shifted," he said on a recent episode of the "Can I Ask You a Personal Question?" podcast. "Less about me, and my image and my future — and more about creating something of real value, and creating a legacy and being a family man, and everything I'm trying to be now."

He has since become the founder and CEO of the Clean Liquor Company.

