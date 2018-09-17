Pippa Middleton's Brother-in-Law Reveals His Baby Boy's Name (and Why They Won't Shorten It!)

Meet Theodore Frederick Michael!

Nearly two weeks after Spencer Matthews — the younger brother of Pippa Middleton‘s husband, James Matthews — welcomed his first child with his wife, model Vogue Williams, the couple have given fans their first look at the baby boy — and shared his adorable name.

“We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it,” Williams told Hello! magazine, adding that they also had a sweet nickname in mind. “We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore rather than shortening it.”

The child’s two middle names are both tributes to his family: Frederick was the name of Williams’ late father, while Michael is a dedication to Spencer’s brother who died in 1999 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. He was 22 and was the youngest Briton ever to have scaled the peak at the time.

“His name lives on in our family and always will do,” said the Made in Chelsea star.

Williams revealed that she was close to needing an emergency C-section before naturally delivered Theodore on Sept. 5.

“There were a few little hiccups, but it was perfect,” she said.

Spencer, 30, “could not be more proud” of his wife.

“Obviously Vogue did all of the hard work and I have nothing but love and respect for how she dealt with it all in the most admirable way,” he told the magazine.

And now the couple are loving life as a family of three.

“We are bursting with love. I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly,” the 32-year-old new mom explained.

“Every day has new meaning now,” added Spencer. “It has exceeded all expectation of what I thought it would feel like to be a dad.”

Both Spencer and Williams shared the magazine cover on Instagram, excitedly reflecting on their first few weeks of parenthood.

“Our son Theodore is already nearly two weeks old!! Time really does fly when you’re having the time of your life!” wrote the British reality star. “Having a child with my wife and soulmate is nothing short of a dream come true. Feeling very lucky and absolutely LOVING fatherhood!!!”

Williams added, “My whole world has changed with the arrival of our beautiful boy Theodore. The last two weeks have been the best of my life. I am loving every minute of being a mother, even the very sleepy wake up calls at night. Spencer and I have never felt love like it, Theodore you are our world…❤️”

Theodore comes shortly before Pippa and James are set to welcome their first child.

Spencer recently revealed on U.K. talk show This Morning that they feel “very blessed” that the cousins will be so close in age.

“I think it will be great for the kids to kind of grow up together. We’re all looking forward,” Spencer said.