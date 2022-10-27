Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir officially has a title, a cover and a release date.

Early Thursday morning, Penguin Random House revealed information about the upcoming book, confirming reports of its Jan. 10, 2023 release date.

Titled Spare, the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty," Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Its cover features a close-up picture of Harry's face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind.

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers said.

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'.

The publisher went on to note that Spare takes "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror."

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said.

The title of the book, which was originally scheduled to be released late this year, is clearly a play on Harry's former position in the royal family — as the second-born son of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he was often referred to as the spare to the heir Prince William, whose heir is now his eldest son, Prince George, 9.

It "finds him writing about some moments from his life publicly for the first time," such as the funeral walk, the British publishers said. The memoir also covers his dedicated service in Afghanistan "and the joy he found in being a husband and father. It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Prince lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening."

Spare will be released simultaneously in North America and Britain. And Harry has announced that he is making donations to two charities from his proceeds. He has given $1.5 million to his African HIV and AIDS charity Sentebale and around $320,000 to WellChild, which he has supported for 15 years.

Harry, 38, will also read an abridged version of the book, Penguin Random House said.

The book's release is thought to have been delayed in the wake of the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the prince has previously said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Buckingham Palace had no comment on the book on Thursday.

"Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said the CEO of the publisher, Markus Dohle.