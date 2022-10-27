Prince Harry Announces 'Raw' Memoir Title — 'Spare' — and Reveals Striking Book Jacket

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers Penguin Random House said in a release on Thursday, confirming that Prince Harry’s long-awaited book will be published early next year

By Simon Perry
Published on October 27, 2022 07:42 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Spare book memoir
Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Penguin Random House

Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir officially has a title, a cover and a release date.

Early Thursday morning, Penguin Random House revealed information about the upcoming book, confirming reports of its Jan. 10, 2023 release date.

Titled Spare, the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty," Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Its cover features a close-up picture of Harry's face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind.

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'.

The publisher went on to note that Spare takes "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror."

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said.

The title of the book, which was originally scheduled to be released late this year, is clearly a play on Harry's former position in the royal family — as the second-born son of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he was often referred to as the spare to the heir Prince William, whose heir is now his eldest son, Prince George, 9.

It "finds him writing about some moments from his life publicly for the first time," such as the funeral walk, the British publishers said. The memoir also covers his dedicated service in Afghanistan "and the joy he found in being a husband and father. It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Prince lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening."

Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty

Spare will be released simultaneously in North America and Britain. And Harry has announced that he is making donations to two charities from his proceeds. He has given $1.5 million to his African HIV and AIDS charity Sentebale and around $320,000 to WellChild, which he has supported for 15 years.

Harry, 38, will also read an abridged version of the book, Penguin Random House said.

The book's release is thought to have been delayed in the wake of the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the prince has previously said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, visit One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Buckingham Palace had no comment on the book on Thursday.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said the CEO of the publisher, Markus Dohle.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry's Memoir to Be Released in January: Report
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
michelle obama
Michelle Obama Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New Book's Cover Shoot
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - APRIL 16: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and her sons Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L) and Prince Joachim of Denmark (R) appear on the Balcony of Amalienborg Palace on her 75th Birthday, on April 16, 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark.(Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
Denmark's Prince Joachim Finally Speaks with Mother Queen Margrethe After She Stripped Titles from Grandkids
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince William, Princess Diana
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Procession Reminded Him of Princess Diana's Funeral
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Queen Margrethe Views Stripping Grandchildren of Titles as 'Necessary Future-Proofing' of Monarchy
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix
Prince Nikolai of Denmark Is 'Confused' by Grandmother's Decision to Strip Him of Royal Title
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry Walk Side by Side in Emotional Procession to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II's Youngest Grandchild, James Severn, Stands Guard at Her Coffin at Age 14
Peter Phillips (L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (bottom left), Britain's Earl of Snowdon (C) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) leave the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Who Is Peter Phillips, Who Walked Beside Prince Harry into Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
prince harry, princess diana
Prince Harry Says Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Will Be Day to 'Share the Spirit of My Mum'
Princess Mary of Denmark
Princess Mary of Denmark Reacts to Queen's 'Difficult Decision' to Remove Grandchildren's Titles
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
queen funeral
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Goodbye to Queen: 'A Mother, a Grandmother and a Great Grandmother'