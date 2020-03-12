Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia Tested for Coronavirus After Meeting with Diagnosed Official

Image zoom Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are being tested for coronavirus.

The couple’s office announced the news Thursday in a statement: “Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning. The results of these tests will be publicly communicated. Thank you.”

The test comes after Queen Letizia’s meeting with Minister of Equality Irene Montero on Friday. The Spanish politician has since tested positive for coronavirus, and both she and her partner, vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda Pablo Iglesias, have been quarantined. All government officials will also undergo testing.

In addition, King Felipe’s engagement scheduled for Thursday afternoon was canceled.

Image zoom Minister of Equality Irene Montero and Queen Letizia of Spain on Friday

Also on Thursday, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary announced their plans to return home from Switzerland, where their four children were doing a study abroad program, due to the worldwide pandemic.

Monaco’s royal family postponed their annual Rose Ball for the first time since 1954 due to coronavirus, while Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s annual public name day celebrations have been canceled.

Image zoom Prince Charles Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Coronavirus has also affected the British royal family’s greetings. During the Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more avoided handshakes. Instead, Prince Charles offered “namaste” greeting to an assembly line of officials. (However, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son struggled to remember the no-handshake protocol at the Prince’s Trust Awards, repeatedly extended his arm before realizing his mistake.)

During Kate and Prince William’s three-day tour of Ireland last week, Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson joked that he and his wife were “spreading coronavirus” while chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic during a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

“Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” he said.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth PA Wire/PA Images

During a royal outing earlier this month, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited the London Transport Museum, where Camilla quipped, “I’m self-isolating,” while ducking into a one-person air raid shelter.

Queen Elizabeth also wore gloves for an investiture ceremony recently, prompting speculation whether she was taking precautions against coronavirus. It is not uncommon for the 93-year-old monarch to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during investiture ceremonies.