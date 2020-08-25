Royal Mom Sophie Wessex Gets Candid About Raising Teens and the Importance of 'Openness'

“It’s so important that young people have adults in their lives who support and affirm them," said Sophie, the Countess of Wessex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is speaking out about the pressures her children's generation faces and the inspiring young woman who has become a beacon for hope for those who have been in foster care during their childhood.

The royal mom of two, 55, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, says that the young girl has made a “profound impression” on her after she heard her story.

“She had lived in multiple care homes; sometimes for a few months, sometimes for longer. In a number of them, she was sexually abused,” Sophie tells Good Housekeeping in the U.K.

“Her life was completely derailed. But one person gained her trust and slowly she started to turn things around, attending college and gaining qualifications. By the time I met her, she had a job as a support worker for other young people in care, trying to prevent them from being moved around the system, to give them the stability she never had. She was an inspiration.”

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Megan Taylor

In the rare interview, Sophie also spoke to the magazine about two causes close to her heart — the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and Childline, a counseling service for children and young people up to their 19th birthday in the U.K. Sophie was asked by her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth to take over as patron of the NSPCC in 2016.

“What my work with the NSPCC and other charities has taught me is that young people are extremely resilient and resourceful, but they need an opportunity and a helping hand in order to achieve extraordinary things and overcome hurdles.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie has been helping out at various charities and community centers serving the homeless and other vulnerable people.

Image zoom Sophie volunteering at Childline Megan Taylor

And the royal spent a day at a Childline center in June.

“When I did my shift at Childline there was a wonderful, experienced volunteer guiding me and I felt fully supported,” she tells the magazine, which comes out August 26. “She helped me to construct responses to the emails, which I hope the young people receiving them found helpful. It was a fantastic insight into some of the remarkable work they do each and every day.”

Image zoom Good Housekeeping

Sophie – mom to Lady Louise, 16, and James, 12 – adds that she is aware of the perils of social media facing her children and their generation.

“My children aren’t into social media, however, it is here to stay, so it’s important for them to understand it and for us to equip them with the tools to navigate it successfully,” she says.

“I think openness is one way families can support their teenagers. If children feel they can discuss issues and worries with their parents, without fear of them, or their friends, being judged, this may give opportunity to help them with what can be a complex and very pressured area.”

Image zoom Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex EAMONN M. MCCORMACK/AFP/Getty Images

