Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Makes 'Heartfelt' Statement After Royal Police Escort Hits Woman

“The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments,” Buckingham Palace said

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 08:56 AM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is praying for a woman who was injured by a police motorcycle that was part of her royal escort.

The accident happened on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. local time, at the intersection of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, the Metropolitan Police said, per BBC. The woman is in her 80s and was treated by paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance before being hospitalized. She remains in critical condition, the Met Police said Thursday, and her family has been informed.

No other injuries were reported, and the collision is being investigated by Independent Office for Police Conduct.

After the news broke, Buckingham Palace released a short statement on Sophie's behalf.

"The Duchess's heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments," the palace said. "Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

Wednesday was the first day off from major group engagements for the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, and other members of the royal family following King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Sophie attended the church service with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together after.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, guest and Prince George of Wales gather on the Buckingham Palace
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Edward, 59, and his wife joined the King, Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and more royals for the official coronation group portrait, signaling their prominent place in the new reign.

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh greets people as she arrives to attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides, in Cranleigh Village Hall, Cranleigh village on May 7, 2023 in Cranleigh, England.
Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty

Continuing the festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spent Sunday at a Big Lunch in Cranleigh and sat front row with their teenage children at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle that night. The royal couple sat in on a Guide Dogs training class in London on Monday for The Big Help Out, an initiative that encouraged volunteer work on the bank holiday in honor of the King's coronation.

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (centre left) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (centre right) pose for a photograph with staff as they take part in the Big Help Out, visiting a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading, west of London on May 8, 2023. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Tuesday, Sophie and Edward joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The celebrations are held as a way for the monarch to recognize public service.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock (12973763ad) Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (left) during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Princess Beatrice Says She and Stepson Christopher Woolf Share a Love of Reading
Camilla, Queen Consort leaves Westminster Abbey by carriage following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Carrying Queen Camilla's Rod at the Coronation 'Was Just Extraordinary,' Says Human Rights Lawyer
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Brings Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace to Coronation Concert
Karl Jenkins, Meghan Markle
Sir Karl Jenkins Clarifies Coronation Conspiracy: He Is Not Meghan Markle in Disguise
Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton Recycles a Fan Favorite Outfit from 2019 to Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice
Prince Harry Receives Apology from 'Mirror' Publisher Amid Phone Hacking Trial
Princess Charlotte of Wales
Princess Charlotte Follows the 5-Second Rule While Eating a S'more in Must-See Moment
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Bows to His Father King Charles at the Coronation: Watch the Video
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says
Princess Anne, King Charles
Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party Days After King Charles' Coronation
Britain's King Charles III makes a speech during a visit to Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge, eastern England on May 9, 2023, where he met with academics, aviation leaders and toured the facility.
King Charles Steps Out for First Royal Engagement Following Coronation Celebrations — at His Alma Mater!
King charles coronation cover
How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!