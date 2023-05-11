Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Makes 'Heartfelt' Statement After Royal Police Escort Hits Woman

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is praying for a woman who was injured by a police motorcycle that was part of her royal escort.

The accident happened on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. local time, at the intersection of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, the Metropolitan Police said, per BBC. The woman is in her 80s and was treated by paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance before being hospitalized. She remains in critical condition, the Met Police said Thursday, and her family has been informed.

No other injuries were reported, and the collision is being investigated by Independent Office for Police Conduct.

After the news broke, Buckingham Palace released a short statement on Sophie's behalf.

"The Duchess's heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments," the palace said. "Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

Wednesday was the first day off from major group engagements for the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, and other members of the royal family following King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Sophie attended the church service with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together after.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Edward, 59, and his wife joined the King, Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and more royals for the official coronation group portrait, signaling their prominent place in the new reign.

Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty

Continuing the festivities, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spent Sunday at a Big Lunch in Cranleigh and sat front row with their teenage children at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle that night. The royal couple sat in on a Guide Dogs training class in London on Monday for The Big Help Out, an initiative that encouraged volunteer work on the bank holiday in honor of the King's coronation.

PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Tuesday, Sophie and Edward joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The celebrations are held as a way for the monarch to recognize public service.