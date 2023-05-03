Who Is Prince Edward's Wife? All About Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has been married to Prince Edward since 1999

By
Published on May 3, 2023 12:25 PM
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on April 27, 2022 in Soufriere, Saint Lucia
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson - Pool/Getty

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh first met his future wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in 1987.

After several years of dating, Sophie, a former public relations exec from Oxford, England, married Queen Elizabeth's youngest child in 1999. Upon their union, they received the titles Earl and Countess of Wessex and later became full-time working members of the royal family.

In the years since, both Sophie and Edward have dedicated their lives to charitable work, first on behalf of Edward's mother, Queen Elizabeth, and now on behalf of his brother, King Charles. Despite her position in the royal family, Sophie has made it clear that her two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, will make their own way in the world.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," she told the Sunday Times. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."

In 2023, Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh on her husband's 59th birthday, when King Charles named his younger brother the Duke of Edinburgh (the royal title previously belonged to their father, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021). Shortly after, Sophie stepped out at one of her first royal events with her new title while wearing a very special accessory — the black-and-white pearl drop earrings Prince Edward gave her for their wedding day in 1999.

From her life before meeting Prince Edward to how she's supported the royal family through hard times, here's everything to know about Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

She was born in Oxford

Sophie Rhys-Jones, girlfriend of HRH Prince Edward
Adam Butler - PA Images/PA Images/Getty

Born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones on Jan. 20, 1965, Sophie was raised in Oxford by her parents, Mary and Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones. Her mother was a charity worker and secretary, while her father worked as a sales director.

Sophie attended Dulwich Preparatory School and Kent College before enrolling at West Kent College for security training.

She had a career in public relations

SOPHIE RHYS-JONES AND LADY COBHAM (RIGHT) LAUNCH THE FIRST STEPS APPEAL CHARITY FOR TODDLERS IN BIRMINGHAM
David Jones - PA Images/Getty

After training as a secretary, Sophie began working in public relations. She worked at Capital Radio, a popular radio network in the U.K., for four years before working at several other companies.

In 1996, she launched her own PR agency, RJH Public Relations, with her business partner, Murray Harkin. Sophie and Edward both left their jobs in 2002 to support the royal family full-time.

She met Edward at work

Prince Edward And His Fiancee Sophie Rhys-jones On The Day Of Their Engagement
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Sophie first met her future husband in 1987, while she was working at Capital Radio and he was dating her friend, according to the BBC. They crossed paths again in 1993 during a promotional shoot for the Prince Edward Summer Challenge.

Sophie was working for the PR agency hired to coordinate the photo shoot, and after a celebrity guest backed out, she was recruited as a model to pose on a tennis court with the royal.

"Nobody knew that there was an attraction between them that day," Sally Jones, a tennis champion who was present at the shoot, recalled to PEOPLE in 1999. "But Edward always had an eye for a bright girl — and Sophie is bright, sparky and fun."

Their first date, which included tennis and dinner at Buckingham Palace, took place soon after.

She has been married to Edward since 1999

The Earl And Countess Of Wessex Following Their Wedding In St. George's Chapel
Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Edward proposed to Sophie while on vacation in the Bahamas in December 1998, and they announced their engagement on Jan. 6, 1999.

"I managed to take her completely by surprise. She had no idea that it was coming, which is what I really wanted to do," Prince Edward said in video footage shared by the Associated Press. "I mean, trouble is, everybody always speculating made it very difficult. Every time there was another round of speculation, I had to go very quiet again."

Sophie added of the surprise proposal, "I was slightly stunned for a minute, and then I realized I should actually answer the question, so then I said yes. I said, 'Yes, please.' "

On June 19, 1999, they married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with an estimated 200 million viewers tuning into the broadcast worldwide. Unlike previous royal weddings, the couple requested that their special day not be a state occasion, and their 560 guests were mainly friends and relatives.

On the day of their wedding, Edward was named Earl of Wessex and Sophie was made the Countess of Wessex. They honeymooned at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She is a mother of two

James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex visit The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo on July 23, 2019 in Bristol, England
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

On Nov. 8, 2003, Sophie gave birth to her and Edward's first child, daughter Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, England. Since Louise arrived prematurely, Prince Edward missed her birth because he was on an official visit to Mauritius.

About a month ahead of her due date, Sophie experienced a placental abruption and had an emergency cesarean section. As a precaution, Louise was transferred to a neonatal unit at St. George's Hospital in London. Her early arrival also resulted in Louise having esotropia, an eye condition where one or both eyes turns inward, prompting Sophie to take an interest in charitable work with premature infants and avoidable blindness.

Sophie and Prince Edward's second child, James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Dec. 17, 2007, at Frimley Park Hospital. James is the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and was styled as Viscount Severn at birth. He became the Earl of Wessex on March 10, 2023, after his father assumed the Duke of Edinburgh title.

Despite being younger than his sister, James is 14th in line to the throne and Louise is 15th, as they were both born before the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. The act ended the system of male primogeniture for those born after Oct. 28, 2011, meaning that birth order, regardless of gender, now determines the order of succession.

Instead of being styled as Prince or Princess or as His or Her Royal Highness, both Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, are styled as the children of a duke. If they wish, they can choose to adopt royal titles when they turn 18, according to the 1917 Letters Patent. This decreed that all children of the monarch's heirs have princely status and can opt to use the designation His or Her Royal Highness.

After Prince Edward's death, the Duke of Edinburgh title will revert to the crown since it is not hereditary and will not be inherited by his children.

She became the Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh
JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP/Getty

On his birthday in 2023, Edward was made the Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh, a title previously held by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

Sophie and Edward debuted their new titles by meeting with members of Scotland's Ukrainian community at Edinburgh's City Chambers, marking one year since the city's formal response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The couple met with families who have made the city their home since conflict emerged in Ukraine in 2022.

"Thank you very much indeed for welcoming us to Edinburgh today on, indeed, a very special and slightly overwhelming day," Edward told the crowd. He referred to Sophie as his "wife and Duchess," eliciting laughs from the crowd.

"But I also want to express my thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to make our Ukraine friends feel so very welcome," he added.

She is passionate about charity work

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as Patron of the Charity DEBRA, meets staff as she visits the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) clinic at St Thomas's Hospital on February 12, 2014 in London, England
Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh serves as patron of more than 70 organizations and charities, according to the palace, and has undertaken hundreds of engagements annually since becoming a full-time working member of the royal family. Sophie has focused on charities related to sight loss and avoidable blindness, frontline workers, gender equality and accessibility.

"She has a simple connection with people when she meets patients and families," a former staffer told PEOPLE. "I think of it as scattering magic dust."

She was close with Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend a reception to celebrate the work of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust at Buckingham Palace on October 29, 2019 in London, England
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

Sophie's passion for family and charity work was admired by the late Queen and helped them develop a close relationship over the years. Queen Elizabeth regularly asked her daughter-in-law to join her for the church at Sandringham and would invite Sophie's father, who was widowed in 2005, to Balmoral Castle in the summers.

"They are very close," a royal source told PEOPLE. Sophie "is very family orientated, and the Queen appreciates that."

A guest who attended the state funeral of the late monarch told PEOPLE that Sophie was a huge support to the royal family as they mourned the Queen.

"The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people," lawyer Pranav Bhanot told PEOPLE. "It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today."

In one touching moment after the service, Sophie placed a reassuring arm around Prince George. As the eldest child of Princess Kate and Prince William, George became second in line to the throne following the Queen's death.

"She really seemed to be the person keeping the family together," Bhanot explained. "There were a few bishops who started crying when they saw the Queen and she was kind of comforting them, even though she is the direct family member."

Related Articles
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Kent Refugee Action Network
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Draws Royal Family Tree for a Classroom — Complete with Crowns!
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during a visit to The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo on July 23, 2019 in Bristol, England.
All About Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — Prince Edward and Sophie's Kids
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Viscount Severn and the Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel
Why Prince Edward's New Title Won't Pass Down to Son James — and May Go to Princess Charlotte Someday
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023. - Britain's King Charles III on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie Step Out in Scotland as the New Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie Wessex
King Charles Gives Royal Title That Previously Belonged to Prince Philip to Brother Prince Edward
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service
sophie countess of wessex
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Wears Wedding Earrings Designed by Prince Edward on Commonwealth Day
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
prince edward, duke of edinburgh
Prince Edward Takes on New Royal Role for What He Calls Father Prince Philip's 'Greatest Legacy'
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Who Bows and Curtsies to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Sophie Wessex
Happy Birthday to Sophie, Countess of Wessex! Inside Her Busy Year and Rising Royal Role