Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Draws Royal Family Tree for a Classroom — Complete with Crowns!

The royal family's line of succession can get a bit confusing at times — but who better to explain it than Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh?

While visiting with students at Brockhill Performing Arts College in Kent on Wednesday, Sophie stepped up to the classroom's dry-erase board to give a quick lesson on the royal family tree and just how the line of succession works.

At the top of the family tree was the late Queen Elizabeth, drawn with a frown to indicate the sadness surrounding her death last September. Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, publicly mourned the late monarch, referring to her as their "beloved mama" in a statement following her death.

Underneath Queen Elizabeth were slash lines leading to four smiley faces, each indicating one of the late Queen's four children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sophie's husband Prince Edward — whom she called "Ed" in the illustration — and of course, King Charles, whom she nicknamed "KC" on the board.

On top of Charles's smiley face, Sophie, 58, drew another little crown. Of course, King Charles will be officially crowned on May 6 at his coronation alongside Queen Camilla.

Prince William, who is next in the line of succession to the British throne, was also indicated on the board underneath King Charles with the same smiley face and crown.

The abbreviated family tree focused primarily on the line of succession and didn't include the royal family's extensive network of children, cousins and other relatives.

But a lesson in the royal line of succession wasn't the reason for the visit; Sophie was on hand to present the school with the LEAF Education Demonstration School Gold Award. The Duchess of Edinburgh is honorary president of LEAF Education (short for Linking Environment and Farming), which works with teachers to develop curriculums around food, farming and the environment, and incorporate hands-on learning about agriculture into their lessons.

Since Brockhill Performing Arts College is also a working farm, Sophie got her hands — and grey suede pumps! — dirty, grabbing a shovel to step into a patch of soil, where she helped plant a tree near the school's greenhouse.

The royal also met with some of the animals kept on-site. The farm includes sheep, pigs and chickens, but Sophie seemed particularly fond of a calf. With a big smile, Sophie offered the young animal pets and scratches under the chin.

The animals raised at the farm are shown annually at the Kent County Show in July and at the Ashford Fatstock Show in December.

Her visit also included spending time with the students, who offered her a demonstration on how they sell products from the farm to raise funds. Their farm shop offerings include honey, jams and jellies, baked goods like cupcakes, and more.

When it was time to leave, the royal — who hails from nearby Brenchley and attended West Kent College — departed via a maroon helicopter parked on the property.

Youth charities are important to Sophie and Prince Edward, 59, who has taken over as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which was held by his late father Prince Phillip. Queen Elizabeth's husband set up the program in 1956 to foster young peoples' adventuring spirit and resourcefulness inspired by the founder and head of his Scottish school, Gordonstoun.

In March, Prince Edward visited Duke of Edinburgh's Award volunteers at a Nottingham city farm and met those who were gaining valuable work experience through DofE Business at Balfour Beatty's national hub in Derby.

The DofE Award office described Prince Edward as "a champion of non-formal education" — a sentiment clearly shared by his wife of 23 years.