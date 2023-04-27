Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Draws Royal Family Tree for a Classroom — Complete with Crowns!

 Sophie illustrates the royal line of succession with a smiley face-filled family tree

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on April 27, 2023 11:36 AM
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Kent Refugee Action Network
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh . Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal family's line of succession can get a bit confusing at times — but who better to explain it than Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh?

While visiting with students at Brockhill Performing Arts College in Kent on Wednesday, Sophie stepped up to the classroom's dry-erase board to give a quick lesson on the royal family tree and just how the line of succession works.

At the top of the family tree was the late Queen Elizabeth, drawn with a frown to indicate the sadness surrounding her death last September. Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, publicly mourned the late monarch, referring to her as their "beloved mama" in a statement following her death.

Underneath Queen Elizabeth were slash lines leading to four smiley faces, each indicating one of the late Queen's four children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sophie's husband Prince Edward — whom she called "Ed" in the illustration — and of course, King Charles, whom she nicknamed "KC" on the board.

On top of Charles's smiley face, Sophie, 58, drew another little crown. Of course, King Charles will be officially crowned on May 6 at his coronation alongside Queen Camilla.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Kent Refugee Action Network
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, draws the royal link of succession. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William, who is next in the line of succession to the British throne, was also indicated on the board underneath King Charles with the same smiley face and crown.

The abbreviated family tree focused primarily on the line of succession and didn't include the royal family's extensive network of children, cousins and other relatives.

But a lesson in the royal line of succession wasn't the reason for the visit; Sophie was on hand to present the school with the LEAF Education Demonstration School Gold Award. The Duchess of Edinburgh is honorary president of LEAF Education (short for Linking Environment and Farming), which works with teachers to develop curriculums around food, farming and the environment, and incorporate hands-on learning about agriculture into their lessons.

Since Brockhill Performing Arts College is also a working farm, Sophie got her hands — and grey suede pumps! — dirty, grabbing a shovel to step into a patch of soil, where she helped plant a tree near the school's greenhouse.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh plants a tree Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Brockhill Performing Arts College, Hythe, Kent
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal also met with some of the animals kept on-site. The farm includes sheep, pigs and chickens, but Sophie seemed particularly fond of a calf. With a big smile, Sophie offered the young animal pets and scratches under the chin.

The animals raised at the farm are shown annually at the Kent County Show in July and at the Ashford Fatstock Show in December.

Her visit also included spending time with the students, who offered her a demonstration on how they sell products from the farm to raise funds. Their farm shop offerings include honey, jams and jellies, baked goods like cupcakes, and more.

When it was time to leave, the royal — who hails from nearby Brenchley and attended West Kent College — departed via a maroon helicopter parked on the property.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Brockhill Performing Arts College, Hythe, Kent,
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Youth charities are important to Sophie and Prince Edward, 59, who has taken over as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which was held by his late father Prince Phillip. Queen Elizabeth's husband set up the program in 1956 to foster young peoples' adventuring spirit and resourcefulness inspired by the founder and head of his Scottish school, Gordonstoun.

In March, Prince Edward visited Duke of Edinburgh's Award volunteers at a Nottingham city farm and met those who were gaining valuable work experience through DofE Business at Balfour Beatty's national hub in Derby.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Brockhill Performing Arts College, Hythe, Kent
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The DofE Award office described Prince Edward as "a champion of non-formal education" — a sentiment clearly shared by his wife of 23 years.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Who Bows and Curtsies to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Roles Within the Royal Family Since Their Exit Explained
prince edward, duke of edinburgh
Prince Edward Takes on New Royal Role for What He Calls Father Prince Philip's 'Greatest Legacy'
sophie countess of wessex
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Wears Wedding Earrings Designed by Prince Edward on Commonwealth Day
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Duke of Edinburgh meet Wallis Simpson (C), Duchess of Windsor, during their state visit in Paris, May 1972
Queen Elizabeth Denied King Edward VIII's Dying Wish to Grant Wallis Simpson HRH Title, New Doc Claims
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023. - Britain's King Charles III on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie Step Out in Scotland as the New Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
prince philip
Royal Family Gathers on the Second Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death for Easter Church Service