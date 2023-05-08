Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh's Coronation Outfit Was 'Iconic in a Quiet Way,' Says Designer (Exclusive)

Suzannah Crabb, who designed Sophie's dress for the coronation, said she took inspiration from London-based ceramic artist Rachel Dein for the dress' floral embroidery

By Monique Jessen
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 8, 2023 03:45 PM
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Photo: Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh made a style statement on coronation day.

The wife of Prince Edward looked regal on King Charles' coronation on Saturday in a bespoke handcrafted cream gown by Suzannah London worn underneath her Royal Victoria Order Mantle.

Founder and designer of the eponymous brand Suzannah Crabb tells PEOPLE exclusively that she had wanted to make "something unique, iconic, but in a quiet way" and that she wanted Sophie to "feel amazing and confident" in the dress. The designer, known for her classic and feminine designs, said she incorporated a few "gentle British touches" and took inspiration from London-based ceramic artist Rachel Dein for the design of the floral embroidery.

Crabb says she was inspired by Dein's plaster-cast tiles which she makes using British meadow flowers, creating an "amazing three-dimensional effect." The designer reached out to Dein to talk about the dress and said that the more they talked about it, the more she "fell in love" with the idea.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I kept thinking this would make the most amazing embroidery," Crabb tells PEOPLE, adding that she discovered the artist at the Chelsea Flower Show. "I thought this would be a really beautifully unique thing to do, and it's created purely by British craftsmanship."

Embroiderer Jenny King used a particular Irish embroidery technique using a machine that ceased to be in use since the 1950s in which she "freehand uses the machine to paint the art but with stitch." Crabb, who called the dress a "unique piece of couture," said the entire commission took "a couple of months but we didn't work on it solidly, there were so many different parts to the process but it just builds and we would do fittings in between."

Sophie, who has worn Suzannah London since 2015, has turned to the label numerous times, particularly for formal royal engagements such as Royal Ascot or jubilee celebrations or most recently for the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral last September. Kate Middleton is also a fan of the label.

While the designer is happy with the response of the public, she's over the moon with the feedback from her royal client. "I've heard she's thrilled," says Crabb, who nervously watched the ceremony on television with her husband and daughter. "The reaction from everyone has been incredible; it was a joyous event."

Much like Sophie's dress, the matching floral headpiece was a labor of love. Royal favorite milliner Jane Taylor tells PEOPLE they had worked with "elements of the gown to inspire the botanical theme."

The handmade satin leaves, set on a headband and encrusted with Swarovski crystals and silver-plated snowdrops took about eight hours to make. "Each leaf took around an hour to complete and then needs to be shaped to work with the form of the headpiece," explains Taylor, who made hats for several guests at the coronation, including Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Like mom, Lady Louise turned to Suzannah London for the coronation, opting for the Kumiko Iris dress from her ready-to-wear collection. The 1970s style dress, a collaboration with the French photographer Rachel Levy, features photographs of iris and a detachable bow at the neck.

Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England

"It was quite ethereal but it looked effortless on her, she looked very beautiful," says Crabb, adding: "I'm very proud; it was a real honor."

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planed Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Robe — and How It Reflected Her Royal Status
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on April 27, 2022 in Soufriere, Saint Lucia
Who Is Prince Edward's Wife? All About Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'
Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
All About Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit and Commanding Crown — Including Nods to Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation