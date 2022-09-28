Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sports Camo in Role She Inherited from Father-in-Law Prince Philip

After being named the new Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Sophie made her first visit to their headquarters

Published on September 28, 2022 04:12 PM
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by Prince Philip
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Photo: The Royal Family/Twitter

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is back to royal work.

After the royal family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended earlier this week, Sophie stepped out on Wednesday for her first visit to the headquarters of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) at MOD Lyneham. Prince Edward's wife was named as the organization's new Colonel-in-Chief in March, inheriting the role from her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99, held the honorary title for over 50 years. "The Corps combined his enduring support of the Forces and keen interest in engineering," the royal family said via Twitter.

Sophie, 57, looked the part for the occasion, sporting a camouflage pattern jacket as she met officers and soldiers at the Defence School of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering and School of Army Aeronautical Engineering.

The Countess of Wessex also observed a vehicle recovery exercise and a demonstration of how a vehicle is repaired post-recovery.

To cap off the visit, Sophie unveiled a plaque announcing a new name for the REME technical workshops: "The Countess of Wessex Lines."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Royal Family/Twitter

"It was a great honor to welcome our Colonel-in-Chief, HRH The Countess of Wessex, for her first visit to Lyneham," said Colonel Jason Phillips ADC, Colonel REME. "This has been a truly special day for the many members of the REME Family who met with and talked to HRH. She saw everything from recovery training to avionics repair and additive manufacturing."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Royal Family/Twitter

Following Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, the late monarch's youngest child and daughter-in-law mourned the loss of their "beloved mama" in a statement.

"As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth," the Earl, 58, and Countess of Wessex said. "While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell."

"The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much," the couple shared. "Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Members of the royal family are returning to regular outings and engagements following the funeral and mourning period for Queen Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Wales for the first time since being named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.

"He is throwing himself into the new role," Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple at St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, told PEOPLE. "The fact that they've come straight here on day one says it all."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (R) watches as his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during their visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William. PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bunting added that Prince William shared that he is learning Welsh, practicing the phrases "paned" (a cup, such as of tea) and "bara brith" (traditional Welsh tea bread).

Princess Catherine especially charmed the little ones, including 2-year-old Charlotte, who helped the royal fill a care package, and 4-year-old Theo Crompton, who excitedly presented her with a bouquet of flowers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

"She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn't talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that," said Rachel Bunting, the wife of the reverend and mother of Charlotte, who wore a traditional Welsh costume.

