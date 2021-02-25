Sophie, Countess of Wessex Shares Peek Inside Home — Including a Never-Before-Seen Royal Wedding Photo!
Sophie also shared her style icons: an American actress and another royal
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is sharing a rare look inside her home.
Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, 56, took part in a virtual event with the British Fashion Council on Wednesday to present the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Priya Ahluwalia. She showed off the printed Victoria Beckham dress she wore for the occasion in a photo that provided a peek at the Bagshot Park home she shares with Prince Edward and their two children.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that to the right of the photo, sitting on a china cabinet, appears to be a black-and-white photo of Prince Edward with Lady Louise at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. Lady Louise, now 17, was a bridesmaid at the event, matching other bridesmaids in a white dress and flower crown.
On a side table placed under a painting, it seems Sophie has childhood photos of Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn, now 13.
Inside the china cabinet are ornately decorated plates, while a model ship is also displayed on the piece.
Sophie talked fashion during the video call, revealing that her style icons include Angelina Jolie — "I always think she looks amazing," Sophie said — and Queen Rania of Jordan, who she said "always looks stunning."
The royal humbly described her own style sense as a "work in progress."
"Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style," she said.