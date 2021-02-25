Sophie, Countess of Wessex Shares Peek Inside Home — Including a Never-Before-Seen Royal Wedding Photo!

Sophie also shared her style icons: an American actress and another royal

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is sharing a rare look inside her home.

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, 56, took part in a virtual event with the British Fashion Council on Wednesday to present the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Priya Ahluwalia. She showed off the printed Victoria Beckham dress she wore for the occasion in a photo that provided a peek at the Bagshot Park home she shares with Prince Edward and their two children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that to the right of the photo, sitting on a china cabinet, appears to be a black-and-white photo of Prince Edward with Lady Louise at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. Lady Louise, now 17, was a bridesmaid at the event, matching other bridesmaids in a white dress and flower crown.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Lady Louise in 2011 | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton with their bridemaids | Credit: Ian Gavan/GP/Getty

On a side table placed under a painting, it seems Sophie has childhood photos of Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn, now 13.

Inside the china cabinet are ornately decorated plates, while a model ship is also displayed on the piece.

Sophie talked fashion during the video call, revealing that her style icons include Angelina Jolie — "I always think she looks amazing," Sophie said — and Queen Rania of Jordan, who she said "always looks stunning."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal humbly described her own style sense as a "work in progress."