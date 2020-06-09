Sophie, Countess of Wessex Addresses Royal Workload Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter-in-law says the royals have their "own little portfolios"

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has a full royal calendar.

"We've all got our own little portfolios," Sophie told The Sunday Times. "I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more…I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened."

She added, "I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day. People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been."

Sophie is royal patron of over 70 charities and organizations, with special interests in children, agriculture, avoidable blindness and preventing sexual violence.

Following a recent visit to South Sudan, a first for a member of the royal family, Sophie drew comparisons to Princess Diana for the late royal's dangerous 1997 trip to Angola to campaign against the use of landmines.

"I'm not able to raise the profile by that extent," she said of the comparison. "I'm not going to be able to change things the way she did, but I hope it keeps it from sliding off the agenda. I won't let it, it's too important."

Sophie, 55, also reflected on her similarities to Meghan, given they both came from middle-class backgrounds before marrying into the royal family, as well as the harsh scrutiny they've received from the media.

"Remember, I'd had five years to adjust," Sophie said of her and Prince Edward's long relationship, compared to Meghan and Harry's expedited courtship. "And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

The royal mom of two was a close confidant of Meghan's while she and Harry lived at Frogmore Cottage, which is just 10 miles from Sophie and Edward's Bagshot Park home.

"We all try to help any new member of the family," Sophie said.

As Meghan and Harry focus on building a life in America with their 1-year-old son Archie, Sophie wishes them nothing but the best. "I just hope that they will be happy," she said.

Although Sophie and Prince Edward are working members of the royal family, their son and daughter will also have to branch out as they grow up. Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, but they are unlikely to use their Her/His Royal Highness titles when they are adults, Sophie revealed.