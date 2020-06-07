Queen's Daughter-in-Law on Welcoming Meghan Markle: 'We All Try to Help Any New Member of the Family'

Sophie, 55, reflected on her similarities to Meghan, given they both came from middle-class families before marrying into the royals, as well as the harsh scrutiny they've received from the media.

"Remember, I'd had five years to adjust," Sophie said of her and Edward's long relationship, compared to Meghan and Harry's expedited courtship. "And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out."

The royal mom of two was a close confidant of Meghan's while she and Harry, 35, lived at Frogmore Cottage, which is just 10 miles from Sophie and Edward's Bagshot Park home.

"We all try to help any new member of the family," Sophie said.

As Meghan and Harry focus on building a life in America with their son Archie, Sophie wishes them nothing but the best. "I just hope that they will be happy," she said.

Months later, Meghan and Harry shut down their Sussex Royal Instagram page ahead of their official departure from the royal family on April 1.

Despite Meghan and Harry's exit being a surprise to many, others have expressed their support for the couple, including Julie Montagu, who is married to Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke — son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich.

"I think that Meghan has slightly Americanized Harry. I love it," the former Ladies of London star told PEOPLE last month.

Montagu also admitted that she was "surprised" Meghan and Harry moved from their temporary home in Canada to the United States so quickly. "I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them. I thought it was a good transition country — a good compromise.”.