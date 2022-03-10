Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wipes Away Tears Meeting Her 90-Year-Old Pandemic 'Phone Friend'

Edna Farley was also celebrating her 90th birthday — and shares a birth date with Sophie's husband, Prince Edward

The meeting between Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her phone pal Edna Farley was "meant to be."

During a day of outings for Sophie and Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law had a long-awaited in-person meeting with Farley, who has been speaking with Sophie regularly over the phone since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the NHS Volunteer Responders program.

Both women wiped away tears in a video shared by the official Royal Family Twitter account.

"How many times have we said, 'It's gonna happen, it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen'?" Sophie, 57, said.

Their meeting also happened to take place on a special day — Farley's 90th birthday (March 10 also happens to be Prince Edward's birthday.).

"I thought, 'This is meant to be," Sophie said.

"It is," Farley agreed. "Who else gets anything like this for their 90th birthday?"

The women hugged goodbye — but it won't be for long. Sophie reminded her that they are scheduled to chat again next week.

Other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also reached out to U.K. residents who were self-isolating due to the pandemic.

Len Gardner, a full-time caregiver to his wife with Alzheimer's disease, shared that he spoke with Kate over multiple phone calls in 2020.

After being connected by the Royal Voluntary Service, Gardner had an important first question for the Duchess of Cambridge: What should he call her? Kate simply told Gardner, "Call me Catherine," he revealed to The Sun, making her instantly feel like a friend.

"After the first two sentences I didn't feel like I was talking to someone so important," he said.

Gardner said he was "flabbergasted" when he learned Kate would be on the other end of the phone line, but their first conversation in May 2020 lasted about 30 minutes. Kate told him that she was watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte play outside through the window, and the two bonded over their appreciation for Italian food.

Just days after their phone call, Gardner received a brand new pasta machine and flour — a gift from Kate.

"I can tell you, this lady you see on television that goes into the crowds and talks to people — what you see is what you get," he said. "She is a very, very nice person."

Prince Edward marked his 58th birthday by officially opening Merseyside Police's new headquarters, where he was introduced to police officers and young cadets. The Queen's youngest son inspected an honor guard of police officers who have served for over 20 years.

In honor of his birthday, the Police Band performed a song.