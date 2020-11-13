Sophie was taking part in the Act Your Age challenge

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Her Kitchen as She Bakes Scones

Sophie, Countess of Wessex can add "baker" to her royal résumé!

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law gave fans a glimpse inside her kitchen, likely inside the Bagshot Park home she shares with husband Prince Edward and their two children, while baking cheese and bacon scones this week. Sophie sports an apron over a floral dress in a video that she shot herself.

"I'm going to get on and make these scones because they're not going to make themselves," she said before kneading flour, cracking eggs and mixing other ingredients into a large bowl before putting them in the oven and showing off the finished product.

"So that's 55 cheese and bacon scones all complete," Sophie said. "They smell amazing. I hope they taste good too."

Sophie's baking project, shared on the royal family's official social media pages, was in support of Girlguiding and BBC Children in Need's Act Your Age challenge, which asks people to use their age and turn it into a fundraiser. Sophie baked 55 scones because she's 55, and the treats were then delivered to The Hope Hub Camberley, a charity supporting the homeless in Surrey.

Baking has also been a favorite quarantine activity for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen, and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," William said of his kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — during a June visit to a family-owned bakery.

Not only have the little ones been busy in the kitchen, but William also said he's "done a little bit of baking" and "Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking."

William joked that with all the baking, he's worried "about the waistline of the nation" as well.

“I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate," he told bakery owners Paul and Teresa Brandon.

England is in lockdown until at least early December due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sophie recently self-isolated for two weeks after coming in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, though palace officials said in a statement that she was "not experiencing any symptoms."

