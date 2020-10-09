Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Is Isolating After Being Exposed to Positive Coronavirus Case

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is taking precautions after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

"Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released Friday. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law will likely stay at her Bagshot Park home, where she lives with husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie, 55, has had a busy week. After visiting a farm with Prince Edward last Thursday, she joined a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running Team for the first 1.5 miles of their Virtual London Marathon along the Great Walk at Windsor Castle (despite the dreary weather) on Sunday. Sophie also sported a green mask on Wednesday while visiting the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week. The palace did not specify where Sophie was exposed.

The royal family — including Kate Middleton and Prince William — has largely returned to in-person engagements, taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

