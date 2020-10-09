Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Is Isolating After Being Exposed to Positive Coronavirus Case
Sophie had a busy week of engagements, including running part of the virtual London Marathon
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is taking precautions after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
"Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released Friday. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."
Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law will likely stay at her Bagshot Park home, where she lives with husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.
Sophie, 55, has had a busy week. After visiting a farm with Prince Edward last Thursday, she joined a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running Team for the first 1.5 miles of their Virtual London Marathon along the Great Walk at Windsor Castle (despite the dreary weather) on Sunday. Sophie also sported a green mask on Wednesday while visiting the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week. The palace did not specify where Sophie was exposed.
In March, Sophie's brother-in-law Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing "mild symptoms." In June, the future king revealed that he is still recovering from the loss of his sense of taste and smell.
"He [Prince Charles] did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him," health care assistant Jeff Wall told the Daily Mail. "He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now."
The royal family — including Kate Middleton and Prince William — has largely returned to in-person engagements, taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
However, Queen Elizabeth has rarely been in public since March — with exceptions such as her scaled-down birthday celebrations in June and granddaughter Princess Beatrice's small wedding in July. The 94-year-old monarch isolated with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle before spending time at their Balmoral estate in Scotland over the summer. After visiting their Sandringham Estate, the Queen has returned to Windsor solo. It remains her plan to return to Buckingham Palace in London for "selected audiences and engagements."