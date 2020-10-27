Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Is Spotted Carriage Driving After Completing Quarantine

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been self-isolating after she came in contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is out and about again.

After self-isolating for two weeks since coming in contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law was spotted carriage driving over the weekend. Accompanied by an aide wearing a face mask, Sophie took the reins for a ride around the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Carriage driving is a favorite activity of many members of the horse-loving royal family, including Prince Philip, 99. Sophie's 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise has also been taking lessons recently.

Sophie, 55, followed government guidelines to self-isolate at home following the COVID-19 exposure, although palace officials said in a statement that she was "not experiencing any symptoms."

Although the palace did not specify where Prince Edward's wife had been exposed to the virus, she was coming off a busy week of outings. After visiting a farm with her husband on October 1, she joined a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running Team for the first 1.5 miles of their Virtual London Marathon along the Great Walk at Windsor Castle (despite the dreary weather) on October 4. Sophie also sported a green mask on October 7 while visiting the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week.

The royal family — including Kate Middleton and Prince William — has largely returned to in-person engagements, taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, made her first public engagement outside castle walls since March on October 15, stepping out with grandson Prince William to a top-secret lab to pay tribute to staff who worked in the aftermath of the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter with Novichok nerve agent two years ago.