Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wore an Unexpected Purse to Wimbledon — with an American Twist!

Sophie, Countess of Wessex made a bold fashion statement at Wimbledon — quite literally!

Wearing a blue floral print dress by Peter Pilotto (who also designed Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress), the Queen‘s daughter-in-law accessorized her look with a silver and blue clutch bag that featured a tongue-in-cheek message comparing her to an all-American superhero. The slogan, which was embossed onto the front of the bag, read: “I’m not saying I am wonderwoman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and wonderwoman in the same place.”

The royal, who is mom to Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn with husband Prince Edward, took her seat at the tennis championships on Wednesday next to Prince Albert of Monaco. Sophie is patron to over 70 charities and organizations and has attended many of the summer events on the busy royal calendar, including Royal Ascot, Trooping the Colour and one of Queen Elizabeth‘s garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

While Sophie’s handbag is unlike any typically seen on a royal, her appearance at Wimbledon is not the first time that she has made headlines for her fun sense of style. Last year, she became the first royal to wear a jumpsuit to Royal Ascot with her wide-legged turquoise outfit by Emilia Wickstead. In 2018, organizers of the prestigious racing event changed their strict dress code rules to include jumpsuits for ladies (as long as they fall on or below the knee). Sophie wore another jumpsuit by the same designer to Royal Ascot this year.

With a keen interest in fashion, Sophie became the first ever patron of the London College of Fashion in 2013. She champions the college’s commitment to “Better Lives,” a campaign to use fashion to help drive change and build a sustainable future.

It was a busy day for the royals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Kate Middleton’s parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton all attended. Last week, Meghan Markle and Kate both attended the championships on separate days.