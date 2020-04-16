Sophie, Countess of Wessex Rolls Up Her Sleeves and Cooks Spaghetti to Feed Healthcare Workers

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Rhubarb Food/Instagram

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a hands-on royal.

On Wednesday, Rhubarb, a U.K.-based hospitality group, uploaded a series of photos on Instagram showing Sophie equipped with a mask and gloves as she prepped large servings of spaghetti.

“Thank you to Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex for joining us today and working so hard in the kitchen at Rhubarb to prepare food for our heroic NHS Hospital Teams,” the post was captioned.

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Rhubarb Food/Instagram

Prince Edward’s wife, 55, has been one of the more active members of the royal family regarding volunteering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Sophie volunteered at The Hope Hub, a U.K. charity dedicated to prevent and end homelessness, where she chatted with workers and helped pack emergency food packages. Additionally, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, Sophie has been joining Zoom calls with organizations, continuing her philanthropic endeavors even with the country on lockdown.

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Rhubarb Food/Instagram

Last week, Queen Elizabeth‘s daughter-in-law reached out to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance with a handwritten letter to recognize their work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A wonderful piece of #MondayMotivation,” the organization wrote on Twitter with a photo of the note. “Thank you to our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness Countess of Wessex, for the inspiring letter and her kind words of support for crew and staff at @TVAirAmb.”

The letter read, “I write to you to let you know that I am thinking of you during this time of uncertainty. You, your colleagues and the people that you serve are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you will continue to operate as best you can and help those in need, in what are difficult circumstances. Please look after yourselves and each other as we make our way through this period.”

The royal mom previously took to the official Royal Family Instagram account to remind followers that should they feel lonely, there are communities to help them cope through this difficult time — and the video message was shot by none other than Lady Louise, Sophie’s 16-year-old daughter with Prince Edward.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone,” the royal mom of two said in the video. “Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all.”

Queen Elizabeth, 93, addressed the nation amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic in a rare televised speech — her fourth one since she took the throne — that aired in the U.K. earlier in the month.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” the monarch said in her broadcast. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.”

As the broadcast came to a close, the Queen reiterated that the tough times will not last forever.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she said.

