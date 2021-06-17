Sophie kept with event organizers' emphasis on sustainability this year with her 10-year-old accessory

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Recycles Her Hat from Kate and Prince William's Wedding to Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law arrived at Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot wearing a familiar headpiece: a beige headband hat adorned with flowers and feathers. The accessory has been in Sophie's closet for some time, as she previously wore it with a matching ensemble to the wedding of her nephew (and the future king)!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rather than go for a monochromatic look like she did in 2011, Sophie paired the hat with a green collared green featuring palm trees on the skirt.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Anne, Princess Royal (L), Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Andrew Winning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal Ascot has a strict dress code, which requires hats for women and top hats for men. In recycling her hat, Sophie kept with event organizers' emphasis on sustainability this year, encouraging all racegoers to shop from their own closets or buy something second-hand.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Kent, Anne, the Princess Royal , Princess Michael of Kent and the Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

For women, dresses and skirts must be of "modest length" falling just above the knee or longer and straps on tops or dresses must be at least one inch wide. Strapless, halter neck, spaghetti straps and sheer sleeves are not permitted.

This year, for the first time in the history of the event, men will be allowed to wear navy morning suits (rather than the traditional grey or black) in addition to "playful" ties and waistcoats in the royal enclosure, although "novelty waistcoats and ties are not permitted."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Ascot | Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty