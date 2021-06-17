Sophie, Countess of Wessex Recycles Her Hat from Kate and Prince William's Wedding to Royal Ascot
Sophie kept with event organizers' emphasis on sustainability this year with her 10-year-old accessory
Sophie, Countess of Wessex's hat from Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding is back - 10 years later!
Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law arrived at Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot wearing a familiar headpiece: a beige headband hat adorned with flowers and feathers. The accessory has been in Sophie's closet for some time, as she previously wore it with a matching ensemble to the wedding of her nephew (and the future king)!
Rather than go for a monochromatic look like she did in 2011, Sophie paired the hat with a green collared green featuring palm trees on the skirt.
RELATED: Sophie, Countess of Wessex Says Prince Philip's Death 'Has Left a Giant-Sized Hole' in the Royal Family
Royal Ascot has a strict dress code, which requires hats for women and top hats for men. In recycling her hat, Sophie kept with event organizers' emphasis on sustainability this year, encouraging all racegoers to shop from their own closets or buy something second-hand.
For women, dresses and skirts must be of "modest length" falling just above the knee or longer and straps on tops or dresses must be at least one inch wide. Strapless, halter neck, spaghetti straps and sheer sleeves are not permitted.
This year, for the first time in the history of the event, men will be allowed to wear navy morning suits (rather than the traditional grey or black) in addition to "playful" ties and waistcoats in the royal enclosure, although "novelty waistcoats and ties are not permitted."
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
This is the third day in a row that Sophie, 56, is attending Royal Ascot after the entire royal family missed the event last year, as it was closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first day, Sophie opted for a blush maxi dress that tied at the waist with a matching hat, then the royal mom chose a floral skirt and feathery cap for day two.