Prince Edward and Sophie are in Scotland at the same time as Prince William and Queen Elizabeth, who is visiting for the first time since her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in April

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Is All Smiles at Golf Outing in Scotland

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward kicked off the week with a golf game and a giggle!

Sophie and the prince partook in Scotland's national sport on Monday as part of a visit to Edward's Scottish earldom of Forfar. She wore a navy floral dress with coordinating blazer while Edward, the Earl of Forfar - who was granted the Earldom two years ago on his 55th birthday - naturally donned a kilt for the occasion.

The outing for Sophie, 55, and Edward, 57, is part of a larger royal visit to Scotland.

Also on Monday, Queen Elizabeth was joined in Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, by Prince William in opening a new facility for stories soda maker A. G. Barr. After William, 39, sampled the famed Scottish soda Irn Bru, they traveled on to the royals' official residence of Hollyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The campaign is part of the Queen's four-day "[celebration of] Scottish community, innovation and history," according to the palace. While William is with her on Monday, her daughter, Princess Anne, will be by the Queen's side on Wednesday and Thursday.

The trip was also a first for the Queen, 95, since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April at age 99.

Edward, joined by Sophie, was the first of Philip's direct heirs to speak to the media since the Duke of Edinburgh's passing.

The Countess shared personal insights about Philip's May funeral with The Telegraph earlier this month, including the "very poignant" sight of the Queen sitting by herself in a pew due to COVID restrictions.

More recently, she elaborated on the "giant-sized hole" Philip's death has left in the royal family and how they have carried on mourning and supporting each other even amid the distance required by the global pandemic.