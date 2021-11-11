Sophie, Countess of Wessex Piles on the Puppy PDA at Guide Dog Center — See the Adorable Photos!
Why settle for one puppy kiss when you can have dozens?
Sophie, Countess of Wessex had a 'furry' good day on Thursday when she visited the Guide Dogs National Centre.
The charity offers support, skills and canine companions to British residents living with sight loss.
Sophie, 56, snuggled with a bevy of little pooches at the Centre, which is located about 2 hours northwest of London in Warwickshire.
Clearly the puppies were clamoring for the chance to get in some personal attention from the Countess.
This one even got in a royal nibble!
Sophie took over the Guide Dogs patronage from Princess Alexandra of Kent this summer.
Lucky her!
The Wessexes are a family of animal lovers — they have two dogs and a pet tortoise that Prince Edward has claimed "basically runs the house!"
The Countess gets in one last cuddle for the road...
...and a kiss for good measure!