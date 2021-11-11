Sophie, Countess of Wessex Piles on the Puppy PDA at Guide Dog Center — See the Adorable Photos!

Why settle for one puppy kiss when you can have dozens?

By Lanford Beard November 11, 2021 01:54 PM

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex had a 'furry' good day on Thursday when she visited the Guide Dogs National Centre.

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

The charity offers support, skills and canine companions to British residents living with sight loss.

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Sophie, 56, snuggled with a bevy of little pooches at the Centre, which is located about 2 hours northwest of London in Warwickshire.

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Clearly the puppies were clamoring for the chance to get in some personal attention from the Countess.

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

This one even got in a royal nibble!

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Sophie took over the Guide Dogs patronage from Princess Alexandra of Kent this summer. 

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

Lucky her!

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

The Wessexes are a family of animal lovers — they have two dogs and a pet tortoise that Prince Edward has claimed "basically runs the house!"

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

The Countess gets in one last cuddle for the road...

Credit: Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty

...and a kiss for good measure!

By Lanford Beard