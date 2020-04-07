Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex provided the perfect dose of motivation to her patronage.

Queen Elizabeth‘s daughter-in-law reached out on Monday to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to recognize their incredible work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A wonderful piece of #MondayMotivation,” the organization wrote on Twitter with a photo of the note. “Thank you to our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness Countess of Wessex, for the inspiring letter and her kind words of support for crew and staff at @TVAirAmb.”

The letter read, “I write to you to let you know that I am thinking of you during this time of uncertainty. You, your colleagues and the people that you serve are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you will continue to operate as best you can and help those in need, in what are difficult circumstances. Please look after yourselves and each other as we make our way through this period.”

Sophie even added a personal touch to her message, writing her address and signature in blue pen. Her playful handwriting is on full display — contrasting to the sophisticated penmanship of Meghan Markle (who once worked as a calligrapher!) and the exquisite cursive style of Kate Middleton.

The 55-year-old royal previously took to the official Royal Family Instagram account to remind followers that should they feel lonely, there are communities to help them cope through this difficult time — and the video message was shot by none other than Lady Louise, Sophie’s 16-year-old daughter with Prince Edward.

“For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone,” the royal mom of two said in the video. “Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all.”

Queen Elizabeth, 93, addressed the nation amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic in a rare televised speech that aired in the U.K. on Sunday.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” the monarch said in her broadcast. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.”

As the broadcast came to a close, the Queen reiterated that the tough times will not last forever.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she said.

