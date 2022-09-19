Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince Edward got emotional while honoring Queen Elizabeth.

On Monday, the late monarch's youngest child teared up while attending the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

At one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, 58, who was visibly emotional.

The queen's daughter-in-law was also seen comforting Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, son Prince George of Wales, at another moment during the service. The young prince's great aunt placed her arm around his shoulder as the family departed the hour-long funeral service.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to pass Buckingham Palace one last time en route to Wellington Arch. Then it began the journey to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

A state funeral for the history-making monarch commenced at 11 a.m. local time in London's Westminster Abbey. The Queen's time lying in state came to a close earlier in the morning, with the very last members of the public ushered into Westminster Hall around 6:30 a.m.

When the coffin emerged from Westminster Hall, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre with a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III as well as a note from the monarch.

The new monarch was solemn as he led the procession to the state funeral, walking behind the Queen's coffin with his siblings. After the ceremony, the family members took part in another procession ahead of the late monarch's committal service.

Prince Harry , Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex after Queen Elizabeth 's funeral service. Christopher Furlong/Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie mourned the loss of their "beloved mama" in a touching statement released on Friday.

"As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth," they said. "While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell."

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us," they added. "And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."

Prince Edward and Sophie went on to share that they have enjoyed seeing their children, 18-year-old Louise and 14-year-old James, follow in the footsteps of the Queen and her husband Prince Philip's footsteps.

"The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much," the couple shared. "Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."

In conclusion, they wrote: "May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles."

While paying their respects last week, Prince Edward and Sophie viewed tributes to the late Queen at Windsor on Friday. They also traveled to Manchester on Thursday to greet well wishers who had gathered in St Ann's Square, according to The Guardian.

Additionally, they visited Manchester's Central Library, where they viewed the civic book of condolence, and lit candles at Manchester Cathedral in honor of the Queen, according to the BBC.



About 2,000 people from around the globe were expected to pay respects to the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, at Monday's state funeral.

Following the funeral, the royal family will attend a committal service as the Queen is laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle.