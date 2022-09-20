Designer of Sophie, Countess of Wessex's Funeral Dress Reveals Sweet Detail Honoring Queen Elizabeth

Suzannah said Tuesday that it was "an absolute honour and privilege" to design Sophie, Countess of Wessex's dress for Queen Elizabeth's funeral Monday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 20, 2022 11:16 AM
Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrives at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

The dress worn by Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Queen Elizabeth's funeral had a subtle (albeit intricately created) nod to the late monarch.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Suzannah, who designed Sophie's dress, called it "an absolute honour and privilege to be given this opportunity to be a small part of modern history yesterday."

After thanking Jenny King Embroidery for "enabl(ing) the making of this beautiful coat dress design for HRH Countess of Wessex," the designer shared that the design was a tribute to the Queen's "favorite flowers."

"Many beautiful panels of Italian wool and silk satin were embroidered as a tribute with Lily of the Valley — Her Majesty's favourite flowers, intertwined with florals from her wedding bouquet," Suzannah added.

Sophie, 57, is a big fan of Suzannah's. She wore one of her designs to Prince Philip's funeral last year, and regularly wears Suzannah's designs to the Royal Ascot.

At Monday's funeral, Sophie also carried the Launer "High Society" clutch in ebony black.

Sophie, who is married to the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

After, another guest exclusively told PEOPLE that the royal had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and has been a rock for her relatives as they mourn the Queen.

"The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people," lawyer Pranav Bhanot told PEOPLE on Monday. "It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today."

"She really seemed to be the person keeping the family together," Bhanot explained. "There were a few bishops who started crying when they saw the Queen and she was kind of comforting them, even though she is the direct family member."

RELATED VIDEO: Funeral Guest Says Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Is the "Glue" Keeping Royal Family "Strong"

The guest, 34, said that Sophie was warmly there for everyone around her, including Kate Middleton.

"She put her arm around Kate's shoulders towards the end too. It was comforting," Bhanot said, reflecting on what the move meant.

"From where I was I got the sense that ... sometimes you have that one strong person in a family who's kind of keeping everyone together. To me, it seemed like Sophie was that person today," he added. "It was something that really stood out because it seemed that she really was very strong."

The Queen's state funeral was followed by a committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and, later that day, a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's.

