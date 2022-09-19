Sophie, Countess of Wessex Comforts Prince George Following Queen's Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey

As Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents during the procession following Queen Elizabeth's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie, Countess of Wessex laid a reassuring arm around the young royal.

Sophie, the 57-year-old wife of George's great uncle Prince Edward, walked alongside the prince, 9, his sister Charlotte, 7, and their mother, Kate Middleton.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to pass Buckingham Palace one last time en route to Wellington Arch. Then it will make the journey to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

About an hour earlier, George and Charlotte took part in the royal family procession behind the Queen's coffin alongside their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate escorted the little ones into the service at Westminster Abbey, though William arrived earlier alongside King Charles III.

From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

William and Kate spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE understands. With the eyes of the world on them, their parents kept in mind the fact that George and Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

Last week, King Charles, 73, addressed the United Kingdom for the first time after the Queen died at the age of 96. Among the changes announced, Charles shared that William and Kate had inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

Their three children — who are now the second, third and fourth in line to the throne — go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to being Princes and Princess of Wales. Therefore, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

George and Charlotte are expected to be in attendance at the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel this afternoon.