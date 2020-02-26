Skiing with the Royals! See Who Hit the Royal Slopes This Winter

Après ski – royal style!

Skiing trips have been on the agenda for many European royal families this season — whether it be a getaway to Verbier, Switzerland, or the Italian Alps, the royals were sure to capture the picture-perfect moments on social media.

The Danish royal family uploaded stunning images of Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 48, and her 9-year-old son Prince Vincent, with the center focus of the photoshoot on the family’s pet dog Grace, whom they welcomed in 2017. Mary’s husband Crown Prince Frederik suffered a “minor injury” in a ski accident recently, which required surgery. The injury to his left shoulder occurred while the 51-year-old royal and his family were skiing in Switzerland, according to the palace.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with dog Grace

Frederik and Mary were vacationing at a Alpine chalet they own in Verbier when the accident occurred. In January, the couple’s four children — Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 9 — began a three-month school term at Switzerland’s Lemania-Verbier International School.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands did their own adorable photoshoot on the slopes of Lech, Austria, which gathered the whole family, including 82-year-old Queen Beatrix. Their three daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12, took a beautiful portrait, with each of them soft-smiling. The king and his wife, who wed in 2002, were also sure to take some sweet photos together as a couple.

Willem-Alexander’s younger brother, Prince Constantijn, and his wife, Princess Laurentien, also came along on the ski getaway along with their children, Eloise, 17, Claus-Casimir, 15, and Leonore, 13.

The Dutch royal family in Lech, Austria

The last two photos uploaded by the Dutch royal family’s official Instagram account showed the king and queen skiing down the mountain in style.

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne’s son-in-law, took to his personal Instagram account to show he was having a relaxing vacation of his own skiing with his friends and family, including his wife Zara, 38, in the Italian Alps.

“Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz,” the former rugby player, 41, captioned the post.

Mike Tindall

The photos showed a selfie atop a mountain, him and his friends on a ski lift, some après ski drinks, some scenic background shots, a snippet of the English Ski Championships and, finally, a cute snapshot of him and the Queen’s eldest granddaughter.

Tindall wasn’t the only British royal family member who took to the slopes for their vacation.

Princess Beatrice of York, 31, also took a winter getaway of her own ahead of her May 29 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, opting for a heli-skiing expedition, an extreme version of the winter sport that involves off-trail, downhill skiing. The big twist? The peak is reached by helicopter rather than a traditional ski lift.

Like many members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice is an avid skier, having started when she was a young girl. In fact, her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 29, met now-husband Jack Brooksbank met while vacationing at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with friends.

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton also took a family vacation skiing in the French Alps back in March 2016, bringing along Prince George, then 3, and Princess Charlotte, then 1.

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Earlier this year, Princess Estelle of Sweden, 8, fractured her limb during a skiing accident while the royal family was enjoying a holiday in the Alps, the Royal Court’s Head of Information Margareta Thorgren confirmed to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. The spokeswoman added that Estelle was brought to the hospital for X-rays and placed in a cast.

Despite her young age, Princess Estelle has been skiing for most of her life. In fact, photos of the future queen on the slopes — and rocking a pink snow suit and cozy white hat — were released to celebrate her third birthday in 2015.