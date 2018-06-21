Sister Act! See Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Match Perfectly on 'Ladies Day' at Royal Ascot

Princesses (and sisters!) Eugenie and Beatrice just set a new bar for balancing boldness and sophistication at Royal Ascot.

And they picked the perfect day to do so! Thursday is “Ladies Day,” an annual highlight for women’s fashion in Britain and also when the Gold Cup is handed out.

Eugenie, 28, and Beatrice, 29, granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth, coordinated in black-and-white dresses and hats. The subtle details of Beatrice’s dress and hat, by Jonathan Simkai and Sally-Ann Provan respectively, set her apart. Her skirt’s black, triangular strip gave it a more modern flair while her hat’s peekaboo flower added an element of fun.

Beatrice (left) and Eugenie at Royal Ascot on June 21, 2018. David Sims/WENN

Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot on June 21, 2018. John Walton/PA Images/Getty

Eugenie’s cutout boater hat, also by Provan, revealed the top of her head and allowed her hair to blow through, a flowing contrast to its architectural flowers. The midi-skirt of her floral dress by Erdem was balanced with victorian sleeves for flirty but conservative look.

Princess Eugenie and her father, Prince Andrew, at Royal Ascot on June 21, 2018. John Walton/PA Images/Getty

This Ladies Day, many racegoers made attention-seeking choices involving feathers and pants, a response to this year’s somewhat more relaxed dress code.

Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank, and the wedding is planned for October 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were just married.