Sir Karl Jenkins Clarifies Coronation Conspiracy: He Is Not Meghan Markle in Disguise

The Welsh composer verified that he was indeed at the crowning ceremony in a lighthearted TikTok

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 12:50 PM
Karl Jenkins, Meghan Markle
Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP;Jackson/Getty Images

Coronation sensation Sir Karl Jenkins is setting the record straight on his connection to Meghan Markle.

The Welsh composer, 79, lit up the internet after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. After cameras panned to him sitting in a prime front pew of the Quire, some social media users speculated that the white-haired, mustached man in aviators was the Duchess of Sussex, 41, in disguise. While Prince Harry flew in from California to see his father crowned, Meghan remained stateside with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Archie's 4th birthday.

On Tuesday, Jenkins took to TikTok to confirm he genuinely attended the coronation in a now-viral video. The celebrated composer introduced himself and began, "I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III."

"I was there because I'd written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels," he laughed. "I look this way all the time!"

Jenkins then showed the Knight's Bachelor badge (awarded in 2015 for his services to music) that he wore inside Westminster Abbey and added that he's had a mustache since he was 18.

"So that's me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all," he concluded.

Karl Jenkins
Courtesy of Patrick Doyle

Jenkins' piece "Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg" was played before the crowning ceremony officially began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, performed by the Coronation Orchestra with a solo by royal harpist Alis Huws. Unlike some of the other compositions that rang out in Westminster, "Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg" is not new. King Charles, 74, had the music commissioned over 20 years ago as part of a concerto when he was Prince of Wales, the BBC reported.

"I am very honored. It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music," Jenkins told the outlet before the big day.

Karl Jenkins
Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it — otherwise, he wouldn't have asked me," he added.

On the other side of the world, the Duchess of Sussex was celebrating Prince Archie's May 6 birthday with a "low-key party" at home, a source previously told PEOPLE. Prince Harry touched down later that night, and Meghan went hiking with friends the next day.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though the Duke of Sussex, 38, kept a low profile during the church service, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was present.

"I am delighted that Prince Harry was there," says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn't there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Bows to His Father King Charles at the Coronation: Watch the Video
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
King charles coronation cover
How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 202
Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted a Post-Coronation Concert Party at Windsor Castle
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Adorable New Video Shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte Behind-the-Scenes at the Coronation Concert
Friends reunited: Meghan Markle seen for the first time since the coronation
Meghan Markle Goes for a Hike with Friends in California After Prince Harry Attended Coronation Solo
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait; Katy Perry and Lionel Richie
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue Coronation Weekend with Volunteering — and Bring the Kids!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis Makes His First Official Royal Engagement to Cap Off Coronation Celebrations
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
See the Best Photos from King Charles' Coronation Concert