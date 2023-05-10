Sir Karl Jenkins Clarifies Coronation Conspiracy: He Is Not Meghan Markle in Disguise

Coronation sensation Sir Karl Jenkins is setting the record straight on his connection to Meghan Markle.

The Welsh composer, 79, lit up the internet after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. After cameras panned to him sitting in a prime front pew of the Quire, some social media users speculated that the white-haired, mustached man in aviators was the Duchess of Sussex, 41, in disguise. While Prince Harry flew in from California to see his father crowned, Meghan remained stateside with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Archie's 4th birthday.

On Tuesday, Jenkins took to TikTok to confirm he genuinely attended the coronation in a now-viral video. The celebrated composer introduced himself and began, "I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III."

"I was there because I'd written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels," he laughed. "I look this way all the time!"

Jenkins then showed the Knight's Bachelor badge (awarded in 2015 for his services to music) that he wore inside Westminster Abbey and added that he's had a mustache since he was 18.

"So that's me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all," he concluded.

Courtesy of Patrick Doyle

Jenkins' piece "Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg" was played before the crowning ceremony officially began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, performed by the Coronation Orchestra with a solo by royal harpist Alis Huws. Unlike some of the other compositions that rang out in Westminster, "Crossing the Stone/Tros y Garreg" is not new. King Charles, 74, had the music commissioned over 20 years ago as part of a concerto when he was Prince of Wales, the BBC reported.

"I am very honored. It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music," Jenkins told the outlet before the big day.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

"I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it — otherwise, he wouldn't have asked me," he added.

On the other side of the world, the Duchess of Sussex was celebrating Prince Archie's May 6 birthday with a "low-key party" at home, a source previously told PEOPLE. Prince Harry touched down later that night, and Meghan went hiking with friends the next day.

Prince Harry. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though the Duke of Sussex, 38, kept a low profile during the church service, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was present.

"I am delighted that Prince Harry was there," says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn't there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted."