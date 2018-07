For their first royal tour this fall, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will head to to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand. The trip will coincide with the Invictus Games, meaning there will undoubtedly be a mix of sporty, casual events and fancier fetes on the itinerary. And chances are, the Duchess of Sussex follow her sister-in-law’s lead by donning at least a few designers from down under. To help her get started, we put together a packing list including some of our favorites.