Even before she was officially a duchess, Meghan Markle’s looks were being coveted from head to toe — literally. Both colors of the Sarah Flint Natalie flats she wore to the 2017 Invictus Games sold out in 24 hours, and when the brand restocked them this past month they flew off the shelves once more. Meghan’s a devoted fan of the designer — she even donned a pair of the label’s Perfect pumps for her first outing with the Queen. Now that she’s a bona fide royal, we only expect The Meghan Effect on sales to get even more intense — which is why you’ll want to scoop up the most recent replenishments from her footwear favorite ASAP.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

As of today, the Jay pump, a 4 inch heel, and the Emma pump, a 2 inch block heel, are both officially restocked and ready to shop. Markle’s been spotted in the Jay on more than one occasion, wearing them to an Anzac Day service in London (above), as well as a radio station appearance with Prince Harry earlier this year (below).

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

It’s no surprise Meghan gravitates toward this style. The pointy-toe suede pump is versatile and polished, with a tortoise patent heel that adds an unexpected style note — the perfect shoe for any fashion-conscious royal with a calendar full of public appearances (or a stylish commoner who missed out on the Natalie flats).

Meghan’s love affair with Sarah Flint shoes isn’t exactly new. Back in 2016, before news broke of her relationship with Prince Harry, then-actress Markle sported the brand’s block heel Emma style in leopard print.

Splash News (2)

Available in 17 colors, the lower heel is ideal for those of us who want to score that ladylike look with just a little bit of lift. Bonus: Meghan pal Amal Clooney is also a fan of this style and has it in multiple colors. No word yet on whether the two fashion icons have compared style notes, but if you want to join this fashionable footwear flock with a matching pair of your own, we’d suggest you move quickly.

If you love Meghan’s royal style but are pinching pounds, we found some budget-friendly lookalikes — check em out!

Buy it! (clockwise from top left) Aerosoles Silver Star Pumps, $89; macys.com, Corso Como Anya Pumps, $129 (orig. $149); llbean.com, Sole Society Katarina Block Heel Pump, $85; nordstrom.com, Cole Haan Alanna Suede Pumps, $70 (orig. $240); saksoff5th.com