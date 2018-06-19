Get the Look: Meghan Markle's (Summer-Perfect) White Shirtdress

Another day, another Givenchy dress! The Duchess of Sussex doubled down on her love of long, flowy frocks today at her Royal Ascot debut in a button-down shirtdress by her wedding gown designer. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth for lunch to celebrate the first day of the horse race, then took a carriage ride onto the course with Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (just another day in the life, right?). Meghan donned her elegant LWD with a Philip Treacy hat and accented the look with sharp black accessories, including a skinny belt, pointy pumps, and a minaudière clutch.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

With summer in full swing, this is exactly the type of easy, work-to-weekend style that should be in your closet, which is why we’ve shopped out similar versions at every price. Scroll down to shop five Meghan-worthy lookalikes you’ll live in this season.

