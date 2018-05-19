Nordstrom Has a Wedding Dress That Looks a Lot Like Meghan Markle's

We’re still wiping away tears after watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding. (Did you see that romantic kiss?) And that absolutely breathtaking gown designed by Givenchy‘s Claire Waight Keller … ahh-mazing! The bateau neckline, the 3/4-length sleeves, the elegant simplicity was absolutely stunning.

Of course, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece designed just for the lucky bride. But if you’re just dying to get your hands on a similar style, Nordstrom is coming through with a look-alike.

BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty

Buy It! Atelier Pronovias Resal Fringe Back Mermaid Gown, $3,480; nordstrom.com

There’s a gown by Atelier Pronovias with a twinning sleek look in the front and a dramatic train. But this one is for the bride who wants a gown with an unexpected touch. In the back, you’ll find a string of beads, creating a glamorous fringe finish. Not to mention, it’s only $3,480, so you don’t have to have the bank account of a princess to get the look.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com