Shop Meghan Markle's 5-Piece Capsule Collection — Before It Sells Out!

Meghan Markle just launched a capsule collection of women’s workwear to benefit her patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps women land jobs — and she's wearing the pieces herself! Dress like the Duchess of Sussex with these five pieces — and for each piece bought, one will be donated to Smart Works.
By Stephanie Petit
September 12, 2019 10:08 AM

1 of 6

Crepe Shift Dress by Marks & Spencer, $32.50

Titled the “Smart Set Capsule Collection,” the workwear pieces include a crepe shift dress from Marks & Spencer which retails for just $32.50 and is available in three colors: black, red and blue. Described as a “staple in your autumn wardrobe,” the knee-length dress has three-quarter length sleeves with a split mandarin collar and is iron-free.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

The Smart Set Shirt by Misha Nonoo, $125

Meghan’s designer pal Misha Nonoo took part in the collection, releasing the Smart Set Shirt — a classic white button-down blouse perfect for any work occasion. 

3 of 6

The Smart Set Tote Bag by John Lewis & Partners, $135

Also in the collection — but immediately sold out — is a classic leather tote bag from John Lewis & Partners in both black and brown. Made from subtly grained, soft-to-touch leather, the bag is a “lightweight, versatile and practical, weekday accessory for the modern woman.” Functional as well as stylish, the bag features three internal pockets and a credit card slot. Made in India, the straps are also detachable and adjustable.

“The first release of the Smart Set Tote has sold out online, with a second release coming shortly,” a rep said in a statement. “However, we have plenty of stock in our shops across the country.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Paris Seam Detail Jacket by Jigsaw London, $245

Meghan is a huge fan of blazers, so it’s no surprise that one is a part of her capsule collection. The Paris Seam Detail Jacket by Jigsaw London works perfectly as an independent piece or paired with the trousers (check out the next slide!). 

Advertisement

5 of 6

Paris Slim Fit Tapered Trousers, $148

The Duchess of Sussex is such a fan of these classic black trousers by Jigsaw that she wore them herself for the collection’s launch, paired with the set’s white blouse. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.