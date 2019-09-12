Shop Meghan Markle's 5-Piece Capsule Collection — Before It Sells Out!

Also in the collection — but immediately sold out — is a classic leather tote bag from John Lewis & Partners in both black and brown. Made from subtly grained, soft-to-touch leather, the bag is a “lightweight, versatile and practical, weekday accessory for the modern woman.” Functional as well as stylish, the bag features three internal pockets and a credit card slot. Made in India, the straps are also detachable and adjustable.

“The first release of the Smart Set Tote has sold out online, with a second release coming shortly,” a rep said in a statement. “However, we have plenty of stock in our shops across the country.”