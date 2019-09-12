Shop Meghan Markle's 5-Piece Capsule Collection — Before It Sells Out!

Crepe Shift Dress by Marks & Spencer, $32.50
Titled the “Smart Set Capsule Collection,” the workwear pieces include a crepe shift dress from Marks & Spencer which retails for just $32.50 and is available in three colors: black, red and blue. Described as a “staple in your autumn wardrobe,” the knee-length dress has three-quarter length sleeves with a split mandarin collar and is iron-free.
The Smart Set Shirt by Misha Nonoo, $125
Meghan’s designer pal Misha Nonoo took part in the collection, releasing the Smart Set Shirt — a classic white button-down blouse perfect for any work occasion.
The Smart Set Tote Bag by John Lewis & Partners, $135
Also in the collection — but immediately sold out — is a classic leather tote bag from John Lewis & Partners in both black and brown. Made from subtly grained, soft-to-touch leather, the bag is a “lightweight, versatile and practical, weekday accessory for the modern woman.” Functional as well as stylish, the bag features three internal pockets and a credit card slot. Made in India, the straps are also detachable and adjustable.
“The first release of the Smart Set Tote has sold out online, with a second release coming shortly,” a rep said in a statement. “However, we have plenty of stock in our shops across the country.”
Paris Seam Detail Jacket by Jigsaw London, $245
Meghan is a huge fan of blazers, so it’s no surprise that one is a part of her capsule collection. The Paris Seam Detail Jacket by Jigsaw London works perfectly as an independent piece or paired with the trousers (check out the next slide!).
Paris Slim Fit Tapered Trousers, $148
The Duchess of Sussex is such a fan of these classic black trousers by Jigsaw that she wore them herself for the collection’s launch, paired with the set’s white blouse.