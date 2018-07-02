It’s no secret that The Duchess of Sussex has been a longtime fan of Sarah Flint shoes. She’s been spotted wearing everything from the designer’s Perfect Pumps to her Natalie Flats and just about every other style in between. So much so, there’s even a “Royal Treatment” section on Sarah Flint’s website that has all of Meghan Markle’s beloved styles in one place!

But if there’s one Sarah Flint shoe that Meghan has worn for years (even before dating Prince Harry!), it’s the Grear Sandal. A celebrity favorite, the Grear Sandal in Saddle Vachetta goes with everything from white jeans to mini dresses. Meghan was most recently spotted in the gladiator-style sandal at the Audi Polo Cup along with her favorite Panama Hat and a cute Shoshanna gingham sundress.

SplashNews.com

Meghan has been wearing the Grear sandals for years with everything from an off-the-shoulder mini dress on vacation with friends to a cute black midi skirt to white jeans and button down shirts.

Meghan Markle/Instagram (3)

Meghan Markle Instagram

Just like most styles that Meghan wears, the Grear Sandals may have just been restocked but are already selling out – fast. Luckily, Sarah Flint restocked 7 other colorways as well, including one adorable espadrille version, so you can still snag a pair of these princess-worthy sandals!

Buy It! Grear Sandals in Saddle Vachetta, $245; sarahflint.com

Celebrities such as Anna Kendrick, Cindy Crawford and Selma Blair are also huge fans of Sarah Flint’s Grear Sandals and have been seen rocking them with everything from a cute mini skirt, flowy maxi dress and summer-ready sundress.

Splash; Getty; Splash

Scroll down to shop the Grear Sandal in a few of our other favorite colors before it sells out – again!

Buy It! Grear Sandals in Gold, $245; sarahflint.com

Buy It! Grear Sandals in White, $245; sarahflint.com

Buy It! Grear Sandals in Pink Vachetta, $245; sarahflint.com

Buy It! Grear Espadrilles in Chestnut Vachetta, $245; sarahflint.com