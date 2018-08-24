Since her very first outing with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has had retailers everywhere crossing fingers and toes that she picks their brand for a hit of that “Markle Effect”. Each time she steps out, it’s a mad dash to the checkout line to snatch up the exact styles of clothing, shoes, accessories and makeup products that she’s seen wearing before they (inevitably) sell out. And while The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly unlimited options when it comes to her wardrobe, there are quite a few brands that she wears on repeat. One of them being Edinburgh-based luxury handbag label Strathberry.

Founded in 2013 and known for their timeless-but-still-on-trend leather goods, Strathberry’s ladylike handbags are defined by their clean lines and signature bar closure. Meghan has been seen carrying their designs since her very first official royal outing with Prince Harry in Nottingham in December 2017. The burgundy, navy and cream colorblocked tote that she carried not only sold out completely, but it sold out within 11 seconds.

Getty (3)

Meghan was then spotted stepping out in February for a royal engagement in Edingburgh carrying the label’s ‘Bottle Green East/West Mini’ chain strap crossbody bag to match her navy and green tartan plaid coat. And on her royal visit to Ireland in July that she was again seen carrying the brand’s tan leather tote.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty

With all of Meghan’s exact styles still sold out, getting your hands on one of these gorgeous leather bags has seemed like a nearly impossible feat – until now. Lucky for us, Nordstrom has just launched a small, curated selection of Strathberry handbags, including their Leather Midi Tote in a bold red hue and Mini East/West Leather Crossbody Bag. The selection is currently available for pre-order but we have a feeling that these are going to sell out – and fast – just like everything else The Duchess of Sussex wears. So scroll down to pre-order your favorite Strathberry handbag before it’s too late!

Buy It! Strathberry Nano Leather Tote, $420 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mini East/West Tricolor Leather Crossbody Bag, $645 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Midi Leather Tote, $675 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com

Buy It! East/West Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag, $810 (available for pre-order); nordstrom.com