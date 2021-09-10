Shop Like a Royal This Fall!

Taking fashion cues from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has never been easier thanks to PEOPLE Royals' fall issue

By Monique Jessen
September 10, 2021 02:00 PM

1 of 6

A Classic Favorite

Credit: Chris Jackson/getty

Kate Middleton loves to layer when it comes to jewelry, and this delicate 18-kt.-gold-vermeil necklace by Welsh brand Spells of Love is an ideal hint of unfussy sophistication for the busy royal mom.

Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace, $132; spellsoflove.co.uk

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

An Effortlessly Elegant Ring

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Inspired by constellations of planets and stars found in the cosmos, Meghan Markle's 18-kt.-gold-vermeil and cubic zirconia ring from Missoma (one of Kate's favorite jewelry brands, too!) adds the perfect sparkle to any cozy outfit.

Interstellar Ring, $64; missoma.com

3 of 6

Down-to-Earth Trainers

Credit: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

For off-duty days, you can't beat a plain white sneaker. This sustainable style (made in part from recycled plastic bottles and rice waste) adds a touch of glam with the metallic logo detail.

Veja Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $120; veja-store.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

A Country-Casual Topper

Credit: Max Mumby/indigo/getty

The royals love their hats for a dressed-up occasion, and there's a reason women like Sophie, Countess of Wessex wear them with informal outfits, too — they add instant warmth and polish!

Navy Blue Fedora with Black Leather Band and Game Bird Feather, $104; hayfieldengland.com

Advertisement

5 of 6

A Handsome Accessory

Credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Getty

Kate's go-to merino wool gloves are made by Cornelia James, the Queen's glovemaker since 1947! Kate loves the bow-detail design so much that she has them in three colors. 

Imogen, Merino Wool Gloves, $167; corneliajames.com

6 of 6

Boots Made for Walkin' — a Lot!

Credit: Shutterstock; Getty(2)

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for violating the celebrity rule of not wearing something more than once, and there is no better example than the equestrian-inspired brown leather boots that she has been sporting for nearly two decades!

Kate "has been a customer for a very long time — one of my first!" designer Penelope Chilvers tells PEOPLE. "We feel so lucky that she wears them so regularly — she's the epitome of our customer who loves the healthy, outdoor life."

Long Tassel Boot, $695; penelopechilvers.com/us/boots

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next