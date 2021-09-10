Shop Like a Royal This Fall!
Taking fashion cues from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has never been easier thanks to PEOPLE Royals' fall issue
A Classic Favorite
Kate Middleton loves to layer when it comes to jewelry, and this delicate 18-kt.-gold-vermeil necklace by Welsh brand Spells of Love is an ideal hint of unfussy sophistication for the busy royal mom.
Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace, $132; spellsoflove.co.uk
An Effortlessly Elegant Ring
Inspired by constellations of planets and stars found in the cosmos, Meghan Markle's 18-kt.-gold-vermeil and cubic zirconia ring from Missoma (one of Kate's favorite jewelry brands, too!) adds the perfect sparkle to any cozy outfit.
Interstellar Ring, $64; missoma.com
Down-to-Earth Trainers
For off-duty days, you can't beat a plain white sneaker. This sustainable style (made in part from recycled plastic bottles and rice waste) adds a touch of glam with the metallic logo detail.
Veja Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $120; veja-store.com
A Country-Casual Topper
The royals love their hats for a dressed-up occasion, and there's a reason women like Sophie, Countess of Wessex wear them with informal outfits, too — they add instant warmth and polish!
Navy Blue Fedora with Black Leather Band and Game Bird Feather, $104; hayfieldengland.com
A Handsome Accessory
Kate's go-to merino wool gloves are made by Cornelia James, the Queen's glovemaker since 1947! Kate loves the bow-detail design so much that she has them in three colors.
Imogen, Merino Wool Gloves, $167; corneliajames.com
Boots Made for Walkin' — a Lot!
The Duchess of Cambridge is known for violating the celebrity rule of not wearing something more than once, and there is no better example than the equestrian-inspired brown leather boots that she has been sporting for nearly two decades!
Kate "has been a customer for a very long time — one of my first!" designer Penelope Chilvers tells PEOPLE. "We feel so lucky that she wears them so regularly — she's the epitome of our customer who loves the healthy, outdoor life."
Long Tassel Boot, $695; penelopechilvers.com/us/boots