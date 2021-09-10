Shop Like a Royal This Fall!

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for violating the celebrity rule of not wearing something more than once, and there is no better example than the equestrian-inspired brown leather boots that she has been sporting for nearly two decades!

Kate "has been a customer for a very long time — one of my first!" designer Penelope Chilvers tells PEOPLE. "We feel so lucky that she wears them so regularly — she's the epitome of our customer who loves the healthy, outdoor life."

