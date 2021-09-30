Sharon Stone and Prince Albert were last seen together just days ago at a gala benefit for Monte-Carlo Planetary Health

Sharon Stone Stuns Alongside Prince Albert at the No Time To Die Film Premiere in Monaco

Sharon Stone spent some time with a particular royal prince on Wednesday evening in Monaco!

The Sliver star, 63, dazzled at the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die in the French Riviera, posing for pictures alongside Prince Albert of Monaco.

Stone was outfitted in a shimmering silver Dolce & Gabbana gown, crediting the Italian fashion brand in an Instagram picture that saw her leaning on a veranda overlooking a view of the water.

RELATED VIDEO: Sharon Stone Shares That Her Nephew River, 11 Months, Has Died After 'Total Organ Failure'

She received enthusiastic approval from a range of fans and friends on social media, including Brooke Shields, who commented, "You keep getting more gorgeous!"

Albert, also 63, complemented Stone in a stately white tuxedo and black bowtie.

It was the pair's second sighting in less than a week, as Albert was also in attendance at last Thursday's Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala benefit, where Stone was an honoree.

Sharon Stone, prince albert Credit: Alain BENAINOUS/getty

While there, Albert presented the star with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, "in acknowledgment of her remarkable involvement for the empowerment of women, and her relentless humanitarian efforts throughout the world," according to the gala's website.

Stone again wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress, this time in a royal purple from Alta Moda, and shared images with Albert to her Instagram.

The pair appear to have a very friendly rapport, as they were also seen together in February 2020 in Beverly Hills.

At the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala at Palazzo di Amore, honoree Albert was seen kissing Stone's hand.

During a recent discussion about her career at the Zurich Film Festival, where she received this year's Golden Icon Award, Stone opened up about her family life while growing up in Pennsylvania.

The actress called her father an "extreme feminist," per Variety, before explaining, "He came from wealth, from oil drilling, and when he was little, there was a huge accident. His father died three months later and all the money went to another family."