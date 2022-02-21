Several Staff Members at Windsor Castle Test Positive for COVID amid Queen Elizabeth's Diagnosis

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," but expects to continue light duties this week, the palace announced

As Queen Elizabeth continues to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, it has come to light that there are a number of positive cases surrounding the monarch.

Several Royal Household members based at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE understands.

News of the Queen's diagnosis was announced on Sunday in a short statement from the palace.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the statement read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

Following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms at the time.

The Queen went maskless for an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle on Feb. 16 with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position. During the visit, she used a cane and quipped: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen is reportedly fully vaccinated and has been living at Windsor Castle since the start of the pandemic. Anyone who enters the castle to see the Queen is expected to take a COVID test.

Staff at Windsor Castle are also tested regularly for COVID. An insider told PEOPLE in December that staffers within the "bubble" keeping the Queen from COVID find it to be "a cheerful place."

"Those who are in it cherish their place," the source added. "They are a support for the Queen and someone that they can have a laugh with and she can talk about the issues of the day."

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty

Hours after her diagnosis was announced, the Queen sent a celebratory message to Great Britain's curling team following their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.