As was expected, Prince Louis’s christening on Monday was packed with royal tradition, from his hand-me-down gown to the 7-year-old cake. But there also were more subtle ways his mom, Kate Middleton, and dad, Prince William, decided to honor their family.

The song and reading list, which Kensington Palace announced ahead of the ceremony, referenced two important events for Prince Louis’s parents and grandparents. The first of the anthems performed at the service, “This Is the Day Which the Lord Hath Made,” was composed by John Rutter specifically for William and Kate’s 2011 wedding.

Princess Kate carries Prince Louis as they arrive at his christening service on July 9, 2018. PA Images/Sipa

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children make their first public appearance as a family of five. PA Images/Sipa

In addition, the song they chose for the processional, Prelude on Rhosymedre by Vaughan Williams, was played at their wedding — and Prince Charles‘s and Princess Diana‘s wedding in 1981.

Charles attended Prince Louis’s christening with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. They were the first of the royal family to enter the chapel area.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for the christening of Prince Louis. PA Images/Sipa

William and Kate, who wore Alexander McQueen for today’s celebration, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, often pay tribute to Diana at important family moments. Kate’s engagement ring, for example, was originally Diana’s, and Meghan wore Diana’s famous aquamarine ring at the royal wedding reception. Plus, the flowers inside the chapel where Harry and Meghan tied the knot included white roses, Diana’s favorite, and they had Elton John, a close friend of hers, perform at the reception.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis on July 9, 2018. PA Images/Sipa

Prince Louis’s christening took place on Monday at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London. It was a small ceremony with only Louis’s godparents and their spouses, and close family of Kate and William in attendance.