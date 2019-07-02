Serena Williams Says She Won't Give Meghan Markle Parenting Advice Anytime Soon — Here's Why

Serena Williams knows how tough it can be to be a first-time mom — which is exactly why she’s refraining from offering pal Meghan Markle advice.

The tennis superstar, 37, revealed that she’s holding off on giving the Duchess of Sussex parenting tips until she finds her groove following the birth of son Archie Harrison on May 6.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be,” Williams told BBC Breakfast ahead of Wimbledon. “And it’s just like, get through the first three months, four months, and then we can talk.”

Williams is mom to 1½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, though she admits she “totally” feels as though she has yet to master the art of parenthood.

“I’m a mess. I just put on some concealer and I’m here. I’m pretending that everything’s fine,” she told the BBC with a laugh.

“I think parents nowadays are like, ‘Oh, we want this, we want our kids to do this, and we want this,’ but we didn’t turn out that bad! So I’m definitely going to incorporate a lot of the things my parents did with me,” she added.

Though Williams may be holding back advice for Meghan, 37, now, she told PEOPLE in December that what she did have to offer was the wisdom that “It will come.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I didn’t know how I’m going to have a baby, and it all came,” she said. “It’s so crazy, I totally changed, and it literally is like a switch. And so, I say that, ‘It will come.’ ”

The athlete also revealed that Meghan, who she first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, “still gives me more advice.”

Meghan welcomed her son with husband Prince Harry, 34, months after Williams helped plan her baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February.

The newborn is due to be christened on Saturday in Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle, with 25 close family members and friends on hand.

Though Meghan has kept out of the spotlight on maternity leave since giving birth, she did make an appearance alongside Prince Harry on Saturday at the first regular-season MLB game played in Europe.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presented the new parents with a custom jersey for Archie that featured the number 19 stitched on the back, a nod to his birth year.

“You guys have beaten next door’s present by the way,” Harry joked, referring to the onesie the royal couple had been given by the Boston Red Sox.

“That is incredible. Thank you,” Meghan added.