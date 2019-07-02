Archie Harrison
23 featured stories since

Serena Williams Says She Won't Give Meghan Markle Parenting Advice Anytime Soon — Here's Why

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry welcomed son Archie Harrison on May 6

By Rachel DeSantis
July 02, 2019 10:27 AM

Serena Williams knows how tough it can be to be a first-time mom — which is exactly why she’s refraining from offering pal Meghan Markle advice.

The tennis superstar, 37, revealed that she’s holding off on giving the Duchess of Sussex parenting tips until she finds her groove following the birth of son Archie Harrison on May 6.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be,” Williams told BBC Breakfast ahead of Wimbledon. “And it’s just like, get through the first three months, four months, and then we can talk.”

Williams is mom to 1½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, though she admits she “totally” feels as though she has yet to master the art of parenthood.

“I’m a mess. I just put on some concealer and I’m here. I’m pretending that everything’s fine,” she told the BBC with a laugh.

Ian West/PA Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Skip
Archie Harrison
23 featured stories since
Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Find a Way to Honor Princess Diana with Baby Archie's Name?
5/8/2019
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
Prince Harry Wears New 'Daddy' Jacket in Honor of Son Archie During Netherlands Trip
5/9/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Is Baby Archie More Compatible with Meghan or Harry? Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Speaks Out
5/9/2019
Did This Little Boy Inspire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Name Their Son Archie?
5/10/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Archie on First Mother's Day — with Tribute to Princess Diana
5/11/2019
How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her First Mother's Day with Baby Archie
5/12/2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Met Baby Archie Yet — Here's When They'll See Him
5/12/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
Gayle King Just Suggested a Possible Meaning Behind Baby Archie's Name: 'Arch Means Connection'
5/16/2019
Princess Meghan! Meghan Markle's Official Occupation Revealed on Baby Archie's Birth Certificate
5/16/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home with Archie Is 'So Cute and Warm': 'It's a Fresh Start'
5/22/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Prince Harry 'Can't Take His Eyes Off Archie': He and Meghan 'Are in a State of Sheer Delight'
5/23/2019
Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Outfit Had a Surprising Twist When She Removed the Cape!
6/7/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Official Africa Tour This Fall — with Baby Archie!
6/26/2019
Why Meghan and Harry Chose the Queen's 'Peaceful' Private Chapel for Baby Archie's Christening
7/1/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Serena Williams Says She Won't Give Meghan Markle Parenting Advice Anytime Soon — Here's Why
7/1/2019
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I think parents nowadays are like, ‘Oh, we want this, we want our kids to do this, and we want this,’ but we didn’t turn out that bad! So I’m definitely going to incorporate a lot of the things my parents did with me,” she added.

Though Williams may be holding back advice for Meghan, 37, now, she told PEOPLE in December that what she did have to offer was the wisdom that “It will come.”

RELATED: Serena Williams Reveals She’s Already Sent Diapers ‘Across the Pond’ for Mom-to-Be Meghan Markle

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I didn’t know how I’m going to have a baby, and it all came,” she said. “It’s so crazy, I totally changed, and it literally is like a switch. And so, I say that, ‘It will come.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: See Meghan Markle’s Surprised Reaction to Yankees’ Custom Gift for Archie: ‘That Is Incredible’

The athlete also revealed that Meghan, who she first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, “still gives me more advice.”

Meghan welcomed her son with husband Prince Harry, 34, months after Williams helped plan her baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February.

The newborn is due to be christened on Saturday in Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle, with 25 close family members and friends on hand.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison, Prince Harry
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though Meghan has kept out of the spotlight on maternity leave since giving birth, she did make an appearance alongside Prince Harry on Saturday at the first regular-season MLB game played in Europe.

RELATED: Happy Canada Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to the New Royal Mom’s Former Home

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presented the new parents with a custom jersey for Archie that featured the number 19 stitched on the back, a nod to his birth year.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

“You guys have beaten next door’s present by the way,” Harry joked, referring to the onesie the royal couple had been given by the Boston Red Sox.

“That is incredible. Thank you,” Meghan added.

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.