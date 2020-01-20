Image zoom Meghan Markle; Serena Williams Karwai Tang/Getty;Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Serena Williams isn’t commenting on friend Meghan Markle‘s new royal status.

The tennis star, 38, was asked about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s decision to give up their royal titles and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America going forward at the Australian Open Monday. She seemed to expect the question — but wasn’t interested in adding her two cents.

“Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic. What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?” a reporter asked, according to the The New York Times’ Ben Rothenberg.

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” Williams replied. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, where they immediately hit it off. The celebrated athlete and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England, in summer 2018. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C. in Feb. 2019.

Meanwhile, Meghan — and sister-in-law Kate Middleton — cheered on Williams in the Wimbledon finals for the past two years. The mother of Archie, born May 6, even made a last-minute trip to New York City in September so she could support her good friend in the U.S. Open final.

Williams said that having Meghan’s support and friendship “is great,” telling reporters during her post-match press conference in July: “She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what.”

The tennis star continued, “It’s so good to have people like that, just to know,” adding that Meghan, 38, is “such a fan of the sport.”

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth shared that an agreement had been reached following the bombshell announcement that Meghan and Harry intended to step back from their roles as senior royals.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch, 93, said in a statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The new change will take effect in Spring 2020, according to a separate statement from Buckingham Palace.