Serena Williams lost in the Wimbledon women’s singles final but she had a close friend cheering her on from the stands: Meghan Markle.

The athlete, 37, was defeated in the ladies’ singles championship 6-2, 6-2, by Romania’s Simona Halep on Saturday.

However, Williams said that having Meghan’s support and friendship “is great,” telling reporters during her post-match press conference: “She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what.”

The tennis star continued, “It’s so good to have people like that, just to know,” adding that Meghan, 37, is “such a fan of the sport.”

“She too is happy for Simona,” Williams said of Meghan, who she first met in 2010. “She saw that she played unbelievably, and that’s just the kind of person that she is.”

Meghan attended the ladies’ singles final alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton, one year after the pair made their first-ever joint outing without their husbands at last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Image zoom Meghan Markle; Serena Williams Karwai Tang/Getty;Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The two royals were also joined by Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, marking the first time all three women made a public appearance together.

For the occasion, Kate, 37, wore a green Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she had previously worn during a royal tour in Canada with husband Prince William in 2016. Meanwhile, Meghan opted for a pleated Hugo Boss skirt paired with a white button down shirt.

RELATED: Royal Moms’ Day Out! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Return to Wimbledon for Sister-in-Law Date

“The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies’ Singles Final today,” the Kensington Palace Instagram account wrote on Saturday. “Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title!”

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

RELATED: Serena Williams Loses Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final to Simona Halep

Meghan also supported Williams at a previous Wimbledon match earlier this month, sitting in the stands with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. For that outing, the new mom wore the “Brea” jacket by L’Agence with a pair of her favorite Outland Denim jeans.

The royal first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off.

Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in New York City earlier this year.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meghan and Williams are also both new moms — the royal welcomed son Archie with husband Prince Harry on May 6, while Williams is mom to 22-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

In a recent interview, the tennis star shared that she is refraining from offering parenting advice to Meghan for now.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be,” Williams told BBC Breakfast ahead of Wimbledon. “And it’s just like, get through the first three months, four months, and then we can talk.”