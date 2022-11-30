Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations at Palace Event

"We take this incident extremely seriously," Buckingham Palace said after racism allegations were made against the palace aide by an activist who attended a reception hosted by Queen Camilla

By Simon Perry
Published on November 30, 2022 09:38 AM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

One of King Charles III's top team members at the palace has resigned after claims of racism were made against her by a guest who attended a Buckingham Palace reception to combat violence against women on Tuesday.

Domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani says she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions about her heritage and background by the palace aide at the reception, which was hosted by Queen Camilla.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the member of the royal household has resigned and apologized after "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" were made.

Outlining the full conversation on Twitter, Fulani, who was born in Britain and attended the event on behalf of Sistah Space — a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse — claimed she was asked questions like "what nationality are you?" "where do you really come from?" "where do your people come from?" and "what part of Africa are you from?"

The courtier has not been named by Buckingham Palace, but her name has been widely reported on social media.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the statement continued. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Left to right: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Camilla, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Sierra Leone's First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Fulani attended Queen Camilla's palace event to highlight the campaign against domestic and sexual abuse of women. Fulani was invited by Safe Lives, one of the charities Camilla, 75, has long supported.

Following the event, Camilla issued a rare personal tweet on the royal family's Twitter account.

"Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever," she said, signing the message from "Camilla R," standing for the Latin word for queen, "Regina."

The racism allegations comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of events leading up to William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday evening.

