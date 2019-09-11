See the Wedding Photo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chose for Their Anniversary Thank-You Notes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s thank-you cards keep coming!

In addition to sending replies to well wishers on Meghan’s birthday in August and son Archie’s christening in July, the royal couple also thanked fans who sent them letters celebrating their first wedding anniversary in May.

As seen in photos shared by Gert’s Royals, Meghan and Harry chose a sweet photo of them exiting St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle immediately after their wedding ceremony. The newlyweds hold hands and smile at each other in the adorable snap.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so touched that you wrote on the occasion of their first Wedding Anniversary,” the note said. “It was incredibly kind of you, and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

After their May 2018 wedding, Meghan and Prince Harry used the romantic black-and-white portrait taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who was also behind the couple’s dreamy engagement photos at Frogmore House, for their thank-you notes.

To mark their one-year wedding anniversary, the royal couple released a charming set of behind-the-scenes pictures from their happy day last year.

The slide show on the couple’s Instagram page begins with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry from inside Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, and also shows the blushing bride holding the hand of her mother Doria Ragland and signing the wedding register alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married them.

Another stunning shot showcases Meghan taking a bouquet from one of her bridal party and receiving some last minute checks to the veil over her Givenchy dress.

Another sweet photo of Harry, 34, shows the groom-to-be looking up at the camera as he and brother and best man Prince William, 36, leave for the ceremony, and there’s a lovely one of Meghan being greeted by her father-in-law Prince Charles as he escorted her on the last part of her journey to the altar.

Among the 14 images, they unveil a relaxed portrait of the couple – likely relieved that the very public element of the day was over — surrounded by their little bridesmaids and page boys. And there is a solitary one of Harry appearing to be checking his speech.

Ending with a triumphant colorful shot of the crowds who thronged Windsor on that sunny spring day, they use the release of pictures to thank well wishers for “all the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”