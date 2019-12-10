See the Top 10 Royal Moments of the Decade: Weddings, Royal Babies and a Family Member Who 'Quit'

2010: William and Kate’s Royal Engagement
After eight years of on-and-off dating (and constant engagement gossip), Prince William finally popped the question to Kate Middleton during a 10-day African safari in October 2010 — reportedly inside a secluded cabin on the foothills of Mount Kenya.
“It was a total shock when it came,” Kate said in a TV interview shortly after the engagement was made public in November 2010. “There’s a true romantic in there.”
2011: William and Kate’s Royal Wedding
The sun shined, the dress was perfect and the crowds were simply immense when William and Kate tied the knot on April 29th inside the 750-year-old walls of Westminster Abbey.
Looking every inch the fairy tale princess in a delicately embroidered Sarah Burton gown and Cartier “halo” tiara, Kate exuded regal poise and calm throughout — even if she was “a little nervous going in,” according to wedding guest Fiona Bentley.
2012: Queen and James Bond at the London Olympics
Queen Elizabeth opened the London Olympics in the most surprising way imaginable: by joining James Bond star Daniel Craig for a top-secret cameo inside Buckingham Palace (complete with yapping Corgis).
“Good evening Mr. Bond,” said the Queen as she turned from her chair to greet a slightly bemused 007 in what is her first — and, so far, only — screen role.
2013, 2015, 2018: George, Charlotte and Louis’ Royal Births
Royal couple William and Kate became a royal trio on July 22, 2013, when Prince George arrived at The Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.
Two years later — on May 2, 2015 — they were joined by bubbly Princess Charlotte, then on April 23, 2018, by little Prince Louis. Question is, will there be a No. 4?
2016: Queen Elizabeth’s 90th Birthday
“Granny, thank you for everything you have done for your family,” Prince William said at a 10,000-guest street party on The Mall — held for members of her 600-plus charities. “We could not wish you a happier birthday.”
2017: Meghan and Harry’s Royal Engagement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their high-speed, trans-Atlantic courtship to a close in early November, when Harry got down on one knee at their Nottingham Cottage home (part of Kensington Palace) while in the middle of roasting a chicken.
“Just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” Markle told ITV news after the engagement was announced on November 27.
2018: Meghan and Harry’s Royal Wedding
On May 19, the entire world tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—with millions more lining the streets of Windsor to loudly cheer the newlyweds on their horse-drawn carriage ride into married life.
From Prince Charles walking Meghan down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel, to the celebrity guest list and Meghan’s custom Givenchy gown (teamed with the 1932 Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara), the whole day was filled with joy, love, laughter and glamour.
2018: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding
=Eugenie was a picture-perfect princess bride as she walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on October 12 in a custom gown by British-based label Peter Pilotto. Yet she had a surprise in store: with its low back, Eugenie’s dress revealed a series of scars left by extensive scoliosis surgery she had at the age of 12. What’s more, she personally asked the designers to make it possible.
2019: Archie’s Royal Birth
On May 6, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor became the latest addition to the royal family, when Meghan Markle gave birth at London’s exclusive Portland Hospital.
“It’s magic,” said Meghan when the royal parents showed Archie to the world on May 8 at Windsor Castle. “It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world.”
2019: Prince Andrew’s Scandal
Prince Andrew’s decision to sit down with BBC Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis will go down as one of the strangest decisions in royal history.
Following a huge backlash from his interview, which saw him speak about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York announced he would “step back from public duties” just four days later.